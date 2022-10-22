Alanis Morissette's Six-Year-Old Daughter Chooses Not to Call the Singer 'Mom'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Jagged Little Pill' hitmaker opens up about one of her children, six-year-old Onyx, who prefers to call the singer by her full name instead of using familial nickname.

AceShowbiz - Alanis Morissette says her six-year-old daughter Onyx uses her full name instead of "mom" to call her. A mother of three children - sons Ever Imre, 11, and Winter Mercy, three, and daughter Onyx - with her husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway, the "Ironic" singer reveals her little girl has ditched the familial nickname and just calls her "Alanis Morissette" all the time now.

"My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we're in personal environments. So instead of saying 'mom,' she'll say, 'Alanis Morissette,' " Alanis explained when dropping by Audacy radio's "Gary Bryan Morning Show".

When asked whether her three kids listen to her music, the star replied, "They do [listen], even when I'm like 'shut that off!' They're so sweet."

Alanis recently opened up about her unusual parenting style, revealing she uses a technique called "unschooling" with her kids. In an interview with Health.com, the singer described it as "child-led education" which gives the youngsters freedom to choose.

She explained, "If there's some agenda like, 'Let's play with these magnet tiles,' and my daughter is like, 'F*** those tiles. I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree and put the thing,' boom - we do that."

Alanis went on, "My husband and I create pods all over the house - here's where the spelling area is, and here's where the fake animals are. There's probably a better definition of unschooling, but there's no rigidity to it."

She also admitted many of her friends don't share the same ideas when it comes to educating their children, adding, "When I share with people that I unschool, a lot of people I'm close with say they'd love to do it but just can't. And I get it. I'm like, 'Yes. I understand, and I think it's a smart choice not to do it.' "