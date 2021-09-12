Massive Attack Call Off Concert Over Venue's Link to Arms Exhibition

Instagram Music

Robert '3D' Del Naja and his bandmates have decided to cancel their upcoming concert at ACC Exhibition Centre after finding out an arms fair will be held at the venue.

AceShowbiz - Massive Attack have cancelled a show in Liverpool, England after learning venue bosses are hosting an arms fair next month (Oct21).

The band was scheduled to perform at the ACC Exhibition Centre to support the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, but the gig has been scrapped due to arms exhibition AOC Europe 2021 being held at the venue.

"Owing to the @ACCLiverpool decision to not cancel the Electronic Warfare arms fair in Liverpool & in solidarity with campaigners @AgainstArms @RedRosa91940184 @MerseyPensioner @CAATuk our long scheduled show in that venue will now be cancelled," an official statement from Massive Attack on Twitter reads.

The band has also shared a link to a page promoting a demonstration being held to oppose the arms fair on Saturday (11Sep21).

Besides their anti-gun stance, Robert "3D" Del Naja and his bandmates are also vocal advocates for climate change.

They called on the British government to do more to ensure carbon emissions targets were met.

"We looked at our last tour and thought, you know, we've allocated x amount of money based on the calculation of the carbon we produced in the tour in 2018," they said.

They vowed to make changes to how they tour, such as travelling by train instead of plane where possible, and making their sets more transportable.

Meanwhile, another British band Coldplay previously insisted they wouldn't be hitting the road until their live shows were sustainable.