Daniel Radcliffe Would Love to Poke Fun at Elijah Wood Mix-Up in Movie

WENN
The 'Harry Potter' actor thinks it would be a great idea to star in a movie with the 'Lord of the Rings' star and together they could make fun of their comparison.

  • Sep 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe is keen to poke fun at his likeness to Elijah Wood in a new film.

The "Harry Potter" star admits he is often mistaken for the "Lord of the Rings" actor and thinks it would be a hoot to have that as the basis of a plot in a movie.

"The idea of me and Elijah Wood is the same...," the Brit told Wired as part of the Web's Most Searched Questions series. "We don't actually look that alike, but if you imagine all our component parts, we're just short, pale, blue-eyed, big-eyed, brown-haired people."

"I would love to be in a movie with Elijah Wood. At this point, it feels like it would have to be something that is consciously using the way the world sees us as linked and similar looking. I'm very open to pitches."

Meanwhile, Radcliffe also revealed he's planning his first tattoo.

"I've been talking about this for so long," he added. "There will always be, like, a makeup artist who I know will be like, 'Don't do it, we have to cover them and we secretly hate you for it (sic), but I think I'm going to bite the bullet at some point because I really like them."

"Talk to me in 10 years when I'm just covered head to toe."

Meanwhile, Elijah Wood previously recalled an encounter with fan who mistook him for Daniel, "Once I was in an elevator... just me and one other person, and I could feel them looking at me intently. Just before the door opened, he got up the courage, pointed at me and said, 'Harry Potter!' I said, 'No!' and I walked away."

