Simu Liu Shocked by Sudden Fame After 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

The Shang-Chi depicter finds himself in shock as a lot of people recognize him when he goes out following the box office success of his Marvel superhero movie.

Sep 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Breakout Marvel star Simu Liu is having to rethink his cinema trips after his new movie shattered box office records last week.

The "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star can't believe how successful his first movie has become - and now one of his greatest pleasures is under threat, because people recognise him everywhere.

"It is such a massive dream come true but my life has changed incredibly," he tells "Good Morning America". "I go to the theatre now... I was trying to watch Free Guy the other day. I was just walking through the theatre with my popcorn and people were just like (freaking out)."

"It's definitely a lot to get used to but, oh my God, what an incredible moment."

And his breakout movie role has impressed his parents, who have turned their home into a Shang-Chi shrine, complete with posters and action figures.

Simu posted an Instagram shot of his dad stealing a poster featuring his son at the recent Los Angeles premiere.

"My dad would be too shy to take one himself, so I said, 'Dad, you can take one,' " the actor laughed. "He's definitely gonna put it up at home right next to all the other posters and action figures. He's a very sweet man."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously said the movie had been in Marvel's wishlist for a long time while Disney CEO Bob Iger labelled it "an experiment."

Simu Liu called out the studio head as he responded on Twitter, "We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers."