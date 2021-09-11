Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Instagram Celebrity

After the one-third of Migos shares a hilarious video of the incident, many of his famous friends laugh at him with Big Sean revealing that the 'same s**t' once happened to him.

AceShowbiz - Offset was thrilled to see a lion cub in Dubai, but getting up close to the animal gave him a bit of a scare. The one-third of Migos recently gave fans a look at his hilarious reaction after he almost got bitten by the small female big cat.

On Friday, September 10, the 29-year-old let out a video of him hanging out with the lion just hours before his performance at the V-Hotel in Al Habtoor City. In the video, he's seen petting the white big cat while a handler was sitting next to her.

After several pats, however, the lion snapped at Offset's hand, prompting him to leap from the sofa. The husband of Cardi B captioned the clip by writing, "Had no business playing with this damn lion [lion emoji] I was scared no [cap emoji."

It didn't take long for his friends to react to the funny video. One in particular was Big Sean who commented, "Same s**t happened to me." Bobby Shmurda added, "playing with [fire]." YG, meanwhile, put out four crying laughing emojis. As for 21 Savage, he asked, "Where the rest of the video."

This arrived nearly one week after Offset and Cardi welcomed their second child together. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the married couple announced in a statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The pair then shared the exciting news on Instagram. The "WAP" hitmaker took to her own page to share a picture of her cradling the newborn while her husband is sitting next to her in her hospital bed. "9/4/21," she simply captioned the snap.

The father of five, meanwhile, made use of his own Instagram account to post a photo of him holding their baby while his wife was resting in her hospital bed. "Chapter 5," he penned in the accompanying message.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. As for Offset, he is also father to 6-year-old daughter Kalea, 6-year-old son Kody and 11-year-old son Jordan from previous relationships.