 
 

Famous Dex Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison for Domestic Violence Charges

Famous Dex Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison for Domestic Violence Charges
Facebook
Celebrity

The protege of Rich the Kid is reportedly sentenced to 364 days behind bars in a Van Nuys-located prison without bail in relation to his domestic violence and gun charges.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Famous Dex has been sentenced to 1 year behind bars in a Van Nuys-located prison without bail. According to multiple reports, the protege of Rich the Kid will be spending the next year in jail for his domestic violence charges.

According to a police report shared by DJ Akademiks on his Instagram account on Friday, September 10, the 28-year-old rapper had been ordered to 364 days behind bars without bail. Despite him being sentenced to one year, it appeared as though he will be released ahead of 2022, with his record stating an estimated release date of November 24, 2021.

In the legal document, it's written that Dex, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., had been detained by the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail Section. The police record also detailed the Chicago native's litany of charges, including domestic violence and gun possession.

  See also...

"Pray for #FamousDex who just got sentenced to 364 days in jail for domestic violence charges," Akademiks wrote alongside the report. However, many social media users criticized his caption. "Pray for a guy who's committed domestic assault. Wtf," one follower commented, while another said, "It's always 'pray' but never 'stop doing that' with y'all."

Dex had been in and out of trouble with police for the past few months. Following his latest arrest in March, he is currently facing a total of 19 criminal counts. At the time, he was busted for carrying a loaded gun, which was found under his passenger seat during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Back in November 2020, Dex was also involved in another incident with a woman, when the authorities responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and found his alleged victim with cuts. A team of S.W.A.T. (special weapons and tactics) officials had to be called in as Dex was suspected to have barricaded himself indoors with guns. He was then charged with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime and defacing property.

A month earlier, Dex had a physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend. At the time, he was accused of corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property and illegal possession of a firearm.

You can share this post!

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Related Posts
Famous Dex Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Luxury Watch

Famous Dex Slapped With Lawsuit for Allegedly Stealing Luxury Watch

Famous Dex Faces Up to 18 Years in Prison for Gun Possession and Domestic Violence Charges

Famous Dex Faces Up to 18 Years in Prison for Gun Possession and Domestic Violence Charges

Famous Dex Arrested for Carrying Concealed Gun

Famous Dex Arrested for Carrying Concealed Gun

Famous Dex Sparks More Concern After Returning Home From Rehab

Famous Dex Sparks More Concern After Returning Home From Rehab

Most Read
Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations
Celebrity

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live

Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear Trending on Twitter for 'Wreaking Havoc' on Her IG Live

Shirtless Vin Diesel Flaunts Shocking Dad Bod on Italian Vacation

Shirtless Vin Diesel Flaunts Shocking Dad Bod on Italian Vacation

Apryl Jones Sparks Dating Rumors With CBA Player Eric Moreland After Dr. Dre Fling

Apryl Jones Sparks Dating Rumors With CBA Player Eric Moreland After Dr. Dre Fling

'Riverdale' Cast Rallying Around Creator as Father Is Jailed on 'Completely Bogus Charges'

'Riverdale' Cast Rallying Around Creator as Father Is Jailed on 'Completely Bogus Charges'

North West Hilariously Imitates Mom Kim Kardashian's Fake Influencer Voice

North West Hilariously Imitates Mom Kim Kardashian's Fake Influencer Voice

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Megan Fox Sparks Engagement Rumors With Machine Gun Kelly at His MTV VMAs Rehearsal

Megan Fox Sparks Engagement Rumors With Machine Gun Kelly at His MTV VMAs Rehearsal

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common