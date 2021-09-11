Famous Dex Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison for Domestic Violence Charges

Facebook Celebrity

The protege of Rich the Kid is reportedly sentenced to 364 days behind bars in a Van Nuys-located prison without bail in relation to his domestic violence and gun charges.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Famous Dex has been sentenced to 1 year behind bars in a Van Nuys-located prison without bail. According to multiple reports, the protege of Rich the Kid will be spending the next year in jail for his domestic violence charges.

According to a police report shared by DJ Akademiks on his Instagram account on Friday, September 10, the 28-year-old rapper had been ordered to 364 days behind bars without bail. Despite him being sentenced to one year, it appeared as though he will be released ahead of 2022, with his record stating an estimated release date of November 24, 2021.

In the legal document, it's written that Dex, whose real name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., had been detained by the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail Section. The police record also detailed the Chicago native's litany of charges, including domestic violence and gun possession.

"Pray for #FamousDex who just got sentenced to 364 days in jail for domestic violence charges," Akademiks wrote alongside the report. However, many social media users criticized his caption. "Pray for a guy who's committed domestic assault. Wtf," one follower commented, while another said, "It's always 'pray' but never 'stop doing that' with y'all."

Dex had been in and out of trouble with police for the past few months. Following his latest arrest in March, he is currently facing a total of 19 criminal counts. At the time, he was busted for carrying a loaded gun, which was found under his passenger seat during a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Back in November 2020, Dex was also involved in another incident with a woman, when the authorities responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and found his alleged victim with cuts. A team of S.W.A.T. (special weapons and tactics) officials had to be called in as Dex was suspected to have barricaded himself indoors with guns. He was then charged with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime and defacing property.

A month earlier, Dex had a physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend. At the time, he was accused of corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property and illegal possession of a firearm.