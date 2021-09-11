Ariana Grande Left Sweating When Perfecting REM Beauty in Secret

Instagram Celebrity

When launching her own make-up brand, the 'Thank You, Next' hitmaker also points out why she focuses on eye products like fine-point eyeliner markers and liquid eye shadows.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has launched her own make-up brand, revealing she struggled to keep the new venture a secret. The pop star has spent two years perfecting r.e.m. beauty.

"Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, 'Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?'And me being like, 'I don't know', sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long!" she told Allure magazine.

The line will debut with eye products like fine-point eyeliner markers and liquid eye shadows, with Grande insisting the eyes are "our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything."

"They're our main storytellers and sources of communication," she added. "I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes."

And Ariana is not concerned about becoming another pop star with a beauty line, stating, "You can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music."

Asked to detail the inspiration for her new brand, the "Side to Side" singer told the publication, "I've always sort of gravitated towards the '50s and '60s and '70s for glamour references. I've always pictured myself in a different time period. I've always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those performers."

Weighing further on her venture to the beauty industry, Ariana admitted, "I've thought a lot about this, of course, because I don't want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that...I wear my peers' makeup as well, just like I listen to their music."

"I'm not going to say, 'Oh, there's too many female artists.' I love and I'm [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it's just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music."