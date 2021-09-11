 
 

'Charmed' Reboot Adds Lucy Barrett After Madeleine Mantock Quits

The upcoming installment of the 'Charmed' revival will feature a new character after the Macy Vaughn depicter decided to leave the TV show after three seasons.

AceShowbiz - Actress Lucy Barrett has signed on to replace Madeleine Mantock on the fourth season of TV hit "Charmed".

The Australian will join Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery in the CBS show.

Mantock announced she was exiting the series and not returning as Macy Vaughn earlier this year (21), revealing it was a "difficult decision."

Showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro confirmed the actress' departure in a statement, which read, "We can't thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed. We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on."

"This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well."

Mantock played the sister of Diaz and Jeffery's characters in the first three seasons of "Charmed".

Barrett will play a new character with strong ties to Macy Vaughn.

The "Charmed" reboot debuted in 2018. It's however criticized by original cast Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs. In response, Sarah Jeffery called them "sad and quite frankly pathetic" and accused them of racism.

Holly Marie Combs fired back, "That's some bulls**t. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong."

Rose McGowan also insisted the criticisms had nothing to do with race. "I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that," she explained. "This is not my ego trashing the reboot, this is a criticism of creators (those are the ones who should be embarrassed) with little to no imagination making bank off of years of us busting our a*s to create a legacy that you are actually profiting off of as well."

