 
 

Madeleine Mantock Exits 'Charmed' After Three Seasons

Madeleine Mantock Exits 'Charmed' After Three Seasons
The CW
TV

Bidding goodbye to her Macy Vaughn character, the former star of 'Into the Badlands' applauds The CW and CBS Studios for being a brilliant support in her difficult decision to leave.

  • Jul 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Madeleine Mantock is no longer feeling the magic on TV drama "Charmed". The actress has announced she is exiting the series and not returning as Macy Vaughn for the upcoming fourth season.

"Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew," Madeleine said in a statement.

"I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave," the 31-year-old actress went on. "Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season."

  See also...

Showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro have also released a statement about the actress' departure, which reads, "We can't thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on 'Charmed'. We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on."

"This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart," the showrunners continued sharing their thoughts on the matter. "We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy."

While it is unclear how Macy will be written off from the series, the brief summary of season 3 finale read, "When an encounter with the Whispering Evil leaves Macy on the brink of death, Mel and Maggie cast an ancient spell sending the Charmed Ones off on a series of epic adventures."

"Meanwhile, realizing only a Whitelighter can save Macy, Harry asks Jordan and Celeste to help him do the unthinkable," it continued.

