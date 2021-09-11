 
 

Beyonce and Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany to Launch Scholarship for Black Students Amid Ad Criticisms

Beyonce Knowles and her rapper husband team up with Tiffany and Co. to benefit students at the U.S. historically black colleges following criticisms over their latest ad.

AceShowbiz - Beyonce and Jay-Z have launched a college scholarship programme for black students with support from Tiffany and Co. chiefs.

The superstar couple drew criticism this week (ends12Sep21) for its new advertising campaign for the luxury jewellery company, which features a never-before-displayed painting by late counter-culture artist Jean-Michael Basquiat.

Friends of the painter insisted the artist would have been furious about his work being used to hawk high-end merchandise even though Tiffany and Co. officials own the artwork.

Now, Beyonce and Jay-Z are hoping to create better vibes with their About Love scholarship scheme, which will fund academic programmes for young students at five of America's famous historically black colleges.

The initiative sees the pair partner with Bennett College in North Carolina, Central State University in Ohio, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, via their BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundations.

It is intended to benefit those studying subjects in creative fields, history, and communications.

Tiffany & Co.'s chief sustainability officer Anisa Kamadoli Costa says in a statement, "We are only as strong as the work we do together, and we are honored to partner with The Carters. Their relentless dedication to lifting underrepresented groups is the inspiration for the About Love Scholarship program."

Fund bosses already have $2 million (£1.45 million) to distribute for the great cause, thanks to initial deposits by the hitmakers and Tiffany & Co. leaders.

Online applications can be made by students who meet certain financial aid eligibility requirements from 10 to 26 September (21) at the colleges selected.

