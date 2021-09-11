Nicki Minaj's Husband Enters Guilty Plea for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Instagram Celebrity

Kenneth Petty has pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing after he was charged for failing to register as a sex offender in his new home state of California.

Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's husband has pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Kenneth Petty entered the plea during a virtual hearing with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Thursday (09Sep21), according to People.

His sentencing has been scheduled for 24 January 2022, during which he faces 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

Kenneth was convicted in 1995 of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl and spent over four years in jail for his crime.

He's registered as a level two offender, which means he's considered a "moderate risk of repeat offence" in New York, and was arrested in March 2020 for failure to register as a sex offender when he moved to California.

At the time, he pleaded not guilty and posted $100,000 (£72,235) bail.

Nicki and Kenneth married in October 2019 and welcomed a son together in September 2020.

The guilty plea comes after Kenneth Petty launched a lawsuit against New York officials to get his name off the state's Sex Offender Registry.

He claimed he was offered an opportunity to challenge the risk level assigned to him, but he was never informed because a notice about the hearing was sent to the wrong address.

He insisted the person, who signed his name on the document and answered that he would not be attending the hearing, was not him but an imposter.