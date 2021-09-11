 
 

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

The 'Cosby Show' actor has decided to delay his upcoming post-jail comedy tour as he is waiting for trial after investigations into the sexual abuse claims made by Judy Huth are reopened.

AceShowbiz - Bill Cosby's planned comedy tour has been put on hold.

The 84-year-old's representative Andrew Wyatt tells TMZ the trek has been delayed because of the civil lawsuits filed by Judy Huth, who alleges he sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion in the 1970s when she was just 15.

Huth filed her suit in 2014 and, while he denied the allegations and the suit stalled while he faced Andrea Constand's case, it's since been reopened, with a trial set for spring 2022.

Cosby spent three years behind bars after he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Constand in 2004, but his conviction was overturned in June (21), days before he was granted his freedom.

Meanwhile, according to "The Cosby Show" actor's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, he has been "spending time on the phone working on a number of projects" at his Massachusetts home including a television show he has in the works.

"Things are happening," he told Fox News. "He's working on a number of projects right now, a number of ideas for a TV show that has him on the phone with producers, working with guys every day," Wyatt added. "He's giving his creative ideas and input."

Recently, Andrea Constand weighed in on Cosby's jail release. Calling the star "a sexually violent predator," she said, "It didn't surprise me, given the level of the arrogance and having no remorse. During the time he was incarcerated, absolutely zero remorse for what he did to me."

"Bill Cosby walks free, but it doesn't change the fact that my testimony was believed."

