Kim Kardashian Insists on Innocence in Response to Ex-Staffs' Lawsuit Over Work Conditions
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been sued by seven former employees at her Hidden Hills, California mansion over her refusal to give them proper meals and rest breaks.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has denied legal claims by former employees that she refused to give them proper meals and rest breaks.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has responded to allegations made in a May lawsuit brought by seven former members of staff employed at her $60 million (£44 million) Hidden Hills, California mansion.

They allege she was late with their pay, withheld 10 per cent of their wages for taxes, and refused to reimburse them for overtime. They also note they were forced to work without meal breaks and did not receive itemized pay stubs.

In documents obtained by The Blast on Thursday, September 9, the estranged wife of Kanye West insists she was not responsible for overseeing whether the crew were fed and allowed breaks, because they were hired and paid through a third-party vendor.

"[Kim] alleges at all relevant times herein [the crew] were provided with rest breaks to which they were entitled," the legal documents read.

The Kardashians have also fired back with their own statement, writing, "These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services. Kim is not a party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff."

"Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."

