Nicki Minaj Shades 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Over 'Seeing Green' Snub

Instagram Music

While 'Seeing Green' doesn't make the cut, the Queen femcee's and BIA's song 'Whole Lotta Money (Remix)' was up for the Song of the Year category at the upcoming award-giving event.

Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - BET announced the nominees the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Thursday, September 9 with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion leading the pack. Nicki Minaj, however, didn't seem to be happy with the list as she throwed apparent shade at BET in a tweet.

"If you mention 'HipHop' in 2021 & don't mention #SeeingGreen that tells me everything I need to know," so the musician wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The Queens femcee was referring to her collaboration with longtime friends Drake and Lil Wayne which is nowhere to be seen among the nominees for the upcoming award-giving event.

Nicki Minaj shaded BET Hip Hop Awards for snubbing 'Seeing Green'.

The Barbz quickly showed support for the raptress by expressing agreement on the blue bird app. "Exactly! Those nominations have a void without Seeing Green being present," one fan said. "Not just because I'm a 'barb' but seeing green actually is the best HipHop/Rap song has been released this year Wayne, Nicki and Drake gave us a CLASSIC SONG," another fan added.

Someone else opined, "Nicki Seeing Green verse still the hardest verse by a female rapper in 2021.. the pen was pushed the girls won't be able to top it anytime soon I fear." Putting the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on blast, another user tweeted, "I am happy Nicki was awarded, but these mediocre shows are failing. Seeing Green was the best song released this year actual hip hop. If this is the hip hop awards why isn't hip hop music recognized."

While "Seeing Green" didn't make the cut, Nicki has other songs nominated. Her and BIA's song "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" was up for the Song of the Year category. The song is vying the title against fellow nominees including Pooh Shiesty's "Black in Blood" (feat. Lil Durk), Roddy Ricch's "Late at Night", Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" (feat. Lil Durk), Cardi B's "Up" and Cardi B's "WAP" (feat. Megan Thee Stallion).

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will be held on October 5.