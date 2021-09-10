Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common

WENN/DJDM/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Girls Trip' actress is not wasting time to fire back at an online critic who questions why the 'What Do You Say (Move It Baby)' rapper wants to date her.

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish won't let anyone say negative things about her relationship with Common. After an online critic questioned why the "What Do You Say (Move It Baby)" rapper wants to date her, the "Girls Trip" actress didn't waste time to fire back at the troll.

On Thursday, September 9, the 41-year-old shared on Instagram a video of her beau performing his freestyle. In the accompaniment of the post, she raved, "This is real HipHop. I am so proud of him. I Love when a man knows how to use his words. @common album comes out tomorrow make sure you get it."

Most of Tiffany's followers have since left positive comments. One person in particular, however, seemed to be displeased with her and Common's relationship. "I TOTALLY AGREE," the user said. "THIS IS WHY I DONT UNDERSTAND HIM BEING WITH U."

The rude comment caught Tiffany's attention. In response, the Carrie depicter in "Night School" replied, "Not for you to understand. Just enjoy the music."

Tiffany confirmed her romance with Common back in August 2020. When speaking to Steve-O on his "Wild Ride" podcast, she confessed, "I am in a relationship." Asked whether she is dating the "Come Close" spitter, she said, "Yeah, we're twins now," referring to their bald heads.

The comedienne went on to share, "I met Common when I was shooting my movie 'The Kitchen'. He was in it and I guess he was my love interest. I made out with him in the movie and we became friends and it wasn't anything sexual." She added, "Our friendship was getting a little more than friendship but not quite 'cause COVID happened and we were like quarantined."

When speaking to Extra earlier this month, Tiffany divulged that she doesn't need an engagement ring because she wants Common to buy her an apartment building instead. "I'm happy where I am right now, I'm enjoying it. I'm not going to put nothing extra on it. If he want to marry me, he can get me an apartment building," she pointed out.

"Give me a duplex, an eight-plex, or something! (Friends will ask me), 'What?! I thought you were engaged, where are your carats?' 'Carats? Girl, please, I got units...,' " she then quipped. "This is going to appreciate over time. The ring might lose its value, but land, now that right there... I want a deed - that's hot!"