 
 

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac
WENN
Music

The lead vocalist of the 'Dreams' band labels her former bandmate's story about his departure from the group 'factually inaccurate' as she insists she only fired herself and never asked him to leave.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks has slammed Lindsey Buckingham's account of how he was "fired" from Fleetwood Mac, labelling his tale "revisionist history."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Buckingham claimed that Nicks refused his request to delay Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour in order to promote his solo music. He alleged that later that year, Nicks gave the band an ultimatum - she stayed or he stayed.

"It would be like a scenario where Mick Jagger says, 'Either Keith (Richards) goes or I go,' " Buckingham said. "No, neither one of you can go. But I guess the singer has to stay. The figurehead has to stay."

Alleging he was fired in Nicks' bid to "cut herself loose" from their relationship to "remake the band more in the Stevie Nicks vein."

  See also...

However, hitting back at Buckingham's interview, Nicks slammed his claims as she angrily retorted, "His version of events is factually inaccurate and while I've never spoken publicly on the matter, certainly it feels the time has come to shine a light on the truth."

"To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my wellbeing. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it. And after many lengthy group discussions, Fleetwood Mac, a band whose legacy is rooted in evolution and change, found a new path forward with two hugely talented new members."

Buckingham had also said in the interview that the situation arose because Nicks is "alone", but the singer insisted in her response that she is "proud" to have put her career before her personal life.

"It seems a shame for him to pass judgment on anyone who makes a choice to live their life on their own terms," she added.

You can share this post!

James Corden Granted Restraining Order After Woman Keeps Showing Up at His House

Pregnant Martha Hunt Reveals Gender of Unborn Baby
Related Posts
Stevie Nicks Credits Herself for Surviving Cocaine Addiction

Stevie Nicks Credits Herself for Surviving Cocaine Addiction

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Festival Dates Due to COVID-19

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Festival Dates Due to COVID-19

Stevie Nicks Turns Down Nathan Apodaca's Offer to Turn 'Dreams' Video Into NFT

Stevie Nicks Turns Down Nathan Apodaca's Offer to Turn 'Dreams' Video Into NFT

Stevie Nicks Spent a Week in ICU for Serious Double Pneumonia After 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Stevie Nicks Spent a Week in ICU for Serious Double Pneumonia After 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Most Read
Bad Wolves Slams Ex-Frontman Tommy Vext for His 'Temper Tantrums' While Announcing New Album
Music

Bad Wolves Slams Ex-Frontman Tommy Vext for His 'Temper Tantrums' While Announcing New Album

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Harry Styles Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Spitting Water at His Concert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Harry Styles Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Spitting Water at His Concert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Christina Aguilera Gets Topless When Promoting Her Upcoming Gig at LadyLand Festival

Christina Aguilera Gets Topless When Promoting Her Upcoming Gig at LadyLand Festival

ABBA Breaks Pre-Order Album Sales Record With 'Voyage'

ABBA Breaks Pre-Order Album Sales Record With 'Voyage'

Kanye West Lands All of 23 Songs From 'Donda' in Billboard Hot 100

Kanye West Lands All of 23 Songs From 'Donda' in Billboard Hot 100

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Turned Down Doja Cat's 'Get Into It (Yuh)' Collab Offer

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Turned Down Doja Cat's 'Get Into It (Yuh)' Collab Offer

Massive Attack's Star Criticizes Government's Lack of Plan to Limit Global Warning

Massive Attack's Star Criticizes Government's Lack of Plan to Limit Global Warning

Drake's Producer Explains R. Kelly's Credit on 'Certified Lover Boy' Amid Criticisms

Drake's Producer Explains R. Kelly's Credit on 'Certified Lover Boy' Amid Criticisms

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

T-Pain Baffled by Kanye West's Decision to Steal His Lines Despite Calling Them 'Corny'

T-Pain Baffled by Kanye West's Decision to Steal His Lines Despite Calling Them 'Corny'

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages