Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

The lead vocalist of the 'Dreams' band labels her former bandmate's story about his departure from the group 'factually inaccurate' as she insists she only fired herself and never asked him to leave.

Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks has slammed Lindsey Buckingham's account of how he was "fired" from Fleetwood Mac, labelling his tale "revisionist history."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Buckingham claimed that Nicks refused his request to delay Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour in order to promote his solo music. He alleged that later that year, Nicks gave the band an ultimatum - she stayed or he stayed.

"It would be like a scenario where Mick Jagger says, 'Either Keith (Richards) goes or I go,' " Buckingham said. "No, neither one of you can go. But I guess the singer has to stay. The figurehead has to stay."

Alleging he was fired in Nicks' bid to "cut herself loose" from their relationship to "remake the band more in the Stevie Nicks vein."

However, hitting back at Buckingham's interview, Nicks slammed his claims as she angrily retorted, "His version of events is factually inaccurate and while I've never spoken publicly on the matter, certainly it feels the time has come to shine a light on the truth."

"To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my wellbeing. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it. And after many lengthy group discussions, Fleetwood Mac, a band whose legacy is rooted in evolution and change, found a new path forward with two hugely talented new members."

Buckingham had also said in the interview that the situation arose because Nicks is "alone", but the singer insisted in her response that she is "proud" to have put her career before her personal life.

"It seems a shame for him to pass judgment on anyone who makes a choice to live their life on their own terms," she added.