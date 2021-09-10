Pregnant Martha Hunt Reveals Gender of Unborn Baby

Instagram Celebrity

The model has shared the gender of her unborn baby, roughly three months after she announced she's expecting her first child with husband Jason McDonald.

AceShowbiz - Martha Hunt is expecting a baby girl.

The 32-year-old model announced in June (21) she was expecting her first child with her partner, photographer Jason McDonald, and she's now shared details of the tot's gender with E! News.

However, the outlet reported she also told them that she hasn't yet chosen a name for her impending new arrival.

Martha spoke to E! at Bulgari's New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday (08Sep21) and explained she's only interested in wearing cruelty-free jewellery.

She also revealed that she will only wear diamonds that are cruelty-free and is making a stand by bringing them to the red carpet.

"Swarovski is one of the few brands that uses raw cut material that you can play around with," she said. "I am here with Swarovski and I'm wearing a lot of their collection, which is all sustainable. I just think that (sustainability) sends out a great message right now. Conflict-free, cruelty-free. You don't have to worry about being associated with some of the conflicts that can be associated with typical diamonds."

News of the gender reveal comes just months after Martha announced her pregnancy news on Instagram back in June.

She wrote, "Full heart growing belly" alongside a picture of her pregnant stomach.

The couple announced their engagement back in January 2020 and Martha wrote on Instagram that they are keeping busy by "planning a wedding and preparing for our first child."