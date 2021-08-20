Stevie Nicks Credits Herself for Surviving Cocaine Addiction

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The Fleetwood Mac member talks about her past struggle with drug addiction, insisting she 'saved herself' from 'some pretty scary moments' during the ordeal.

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks insists the only person who "saved" her from a cocaine addiction was herself.

The Fleetwood Mac legend went through "some pretty scary moments" during her battle with addiction and only managed to come through the other side by helping herself and checking into rehab.

Speaking to Tim McGraw on his Apple Music Country show "Beyond the Influence Radio", she said, "I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me."

"I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself. I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that's like with my whole life."

"So I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people."

Meanwhile, Stevie previously revealed prescription drugs "ruined" her life and are partly responsible for her not ever having a baby.

The "Dreams" singer was prescribed Klonopin - which is usually used for seizures and panic disorders - in 1986 after she overcame cocaine addiction, and she claimed the substance "ruined" her life for eight years.

"The only thing I would change about my life is walking into that psychiatrist's office who prescribed me Klonopin. That ruined my life for eight years," she recalled.

"God knows, maybe I would have met someone, maybe I would have had a baby. That was my prime eight years. That was a big mistake. Everything else was exactly how it should have been."

"That was just a stupid doctor making a groupie mistake and just wanting me to come in there, tell him about all my music friends and young Hollywood, and that nearly ruined my life and nearly killed me."