Stevie Nicks Credits Herself for Surviving Cocaine Addiction
WENN/FayesVision
The Fleetwood Mac member talks about her past struggle with drug addiction, insisting she 'saved herself' from 'some pretty scary moments' during the ordeal.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks insists the only person who "saved" her from a cocaine addiction was herself.

The Fleetwood Mac legend went through "some pretty scary moments" during her battle with addiction and only managed to come through the other side by helping herself and checking into rehab.

Speaking to Tim McGraw on his Apple Music Country show "Beyond the Influence Radio", she said, "I managed to save myself. I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me."

"I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself. I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that's like with my whole life."

"So I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people."

Meanwhile, Stevie previously revealed prescription drugs "ruined" her life and are partly responsible for her not ever having a baby.

The "Dreams" singer was prescribed Klonopin - which is usually used for seizures and panic disorders - in 1986 after she overcame cocaine addiction, and she claimed the substance "ruined" her life for eight years.

"The only thing I would change about my life is walking into that psychiatrist's office who prescribed me Klonopin. That ruined my life for eight years," she recalled.

"God knows, maybe I would have met someone, maybe I would have had a baby. That was my prime eight years. That was a big mistake. Everything else was exactly how it should have been."

"That was just a stupid doctor making a groupie mistake and just wanting me to come in there, tell him about all my music friends and young Hollywood, and that nearly ruined my life and nearly killed me."

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Festival Dates Due to COVID-19

Stevie Nicks Turns Down Nathan Apodaca's Offer to Turn 'Dreams' Video Into NFT

Stevie Nicks Spent a Week in ICU for Serious Double Pneumonia After 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Stevie Nicks Recalls Using Sly Stone's 'Magic Room' to Work on 'Dreams'

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Happily Pose With His Half-Sister on 3-Year-Old's Birthday

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Tom Girardi Auctions Off Erika Jayne 'Collectibles' Amid Bankruptcy Case

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

