Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

The 'Formation' singer and her rapper husband stand apart from each other in the photos shared on her Instagram page, leading some fans to suspect that 'they don't f**k anymore.'

Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - For being one of much-loved power couples, Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z can't keep away from the prying eyes of media and fans. And now their body language is heavily scrutinized by social media users as the pair look distant in some new photos.

On Wednesday, September 8, Bey took to her Instagram page to share some pictures from what appeared to be a night out with her husband. Dressing to the nine, the R&B diva oozed vintage glamor in a white unbuttoned shirt with unruly feathers on its sleeves and dark bell bottoms. She accessorized with a pair of white-rimmed dark shades and carried a champagne-like bag, while her long blonde hair was styled in curls.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, kept a casual look in a black printed shirt and black pants, teamed with white sneakers. He kept his accessory minimum, only wearing a blue watch.

In some of the snaps, the A-list couple posed together side by side and flashed a smile to the camera. They, however, looked awkward as they kept some space between them while Bey put her hand on her husband's shoulder and the rapper wrapped his arm around her waist.

Upon inspecting the pictures, people weighed in on what the pair's body language may signify. "She mad at that n***a lol," one speculated. Some others think that Bey and Jay-Z are no longer together romantically, with one commenting, "U can tell they don't be f*ckn."

Another echoed, "You can tell they don't f**k anymore." A fourth person pointed out, "That hug kinda distant. BODY LANGUAGE SPEAKS VOLUMES!" Someone else claimed, "If we not together but we gotta act like we together was a person."

"Why y'all standing like y'all just met??" another wondered. Someone chimed in, "Y'all take pics like play cousins," while another added, "They look like friends." Agreeing, someone else said, "When you're still in the friend zone," while one other wrote, "Looks like a business relationship."

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been married since 2008. Together, they share three children, 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi.