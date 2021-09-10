 
 

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Formation' singer and her rapper husband stand apart from each other in the photos shared on her Instagram page, leading some fans to suspect that 'they don't f**k anymore.'

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - For being one of much-loved power couples, Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z can't keep away from the prying eyes of media and fans. And now their body language is heavily scrutinized by social media users as the pair look distant in some new photos.

On Wednesday, September 8, Bey took to her Instagram page to share some pictures from what appeared to be a night out with her husband. Dressing to the nine, the R&B diva oozed vintage glamor in a white unbuttoned shirt with unruly feathers on its sleeves and dark bell bottoms. She accessorized with a pair of white-rimmed dark shades and carried a champagne-like bag, while her long blonde hair was styled in curls.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, kept a casual look in a black printed shirt and black pants, teamed with white sneakers. He kept his accessory minimum, only wearing a blue watch.

  See also...

In some of the snaps, the A-list couple posed together side by side and flashed a smile to the camera. They, however, looked awkward as they kept some space between them while Bey put her hand on her husband's shoulder and the rapper wrapped his arm around her waist.

Upon inspecting the pictures, people weighed in on what the pair's body language may signify. "She mad at that n***a lol," one speculated. Some others think that Bey and Jay-Z are no longer together romantically, with one commenting, "U can tell they don't be f*ckn."

Another echoed, "You can tell they don't f**k anymore." A fourth person pointed out, "That hug kinda distant. BODY LANGUAGE SPEAKS VOLUMES!" Someone else claimed, "If we not together but we gotta act like we together was a person."

"Why y'all standing like y'all just met??" another wondered. Someone chimed in, "Y'all take pics like play cousins," while another added, "They look like friends." Agreeing, someone else said, "When you're still in the friend zone," while one other wrote, "Looks like a business relationship."

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been married since 2008. Together, they share three children, 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi.

You can share this post!

Apryl Jones Sparks Dating Rumors With CBA Player Eric Moreland After Dr. Dre Fling

Drew Barrymore Gets 'Smoke Signals' From Britney for Sending the Singer 'Encouragement'

Related Posts
Beyonce Knowles Partners With Jose Andres to Feed Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

Beyonce Knowles Partners With Jose Andres to Feed Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Beyonce's Mom Slams 'Weird' Haters Criticizing Singer and Jay-Z's Tiffany Diamond Ad

Beyonce's Mom Slams 'Weird' Haters Criticizing Singer and Jay-Z's Tiffany Diamond Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality