'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Insists She's Innocent After Being Arrested for Fraud

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Salt Like City" star Jen Shah got candid about her arrest in a new Instagram Live. On Tuesday, September 7, the reality TV star joined BravoTV social's Donald Adler and "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant to talk about her legal woes.

Jen, who was accused of operating a telemarketing scheme, insisted on her innocence. "What people don't understand is, here in America, you're innocent until proven guilty. I'm innocent. And I believe this is not just my test, this is everyone else around me's test. How are my people going to respond?" she said during the "Spilling Ice Tea" Instagram Live.

"I've just been focused on my family, right now because as you can imagine, this entire situation is just, it's hard," she continued. "God literally sent an angel down on Earth to me in the form of Coach Shah to deal with my crazy a**."

Of her husband Sharrieff Shah a.k.a. Coach Shah, Jen gushed, "He's so motivational. He's so inspiring. Throughout this entire ordeal, it has really, it has brought us closer than ever. Which is, it's crazy to say that, but it really has."

"When you go through something this traumatic, this deep, people are either going to leave you or they're going to stay by you... Coach Shah and I have had our ups and downs through our marriage and when I thought he cared more about this than me, whatever, now what we've gone through there's no question in my mind Coach Shah loves me more than anybody or anything in the world. And he's just been so, so supportive of me," she added.

She also revealed who among her co-stars were there for her during her hardest time. "Heather. My girl Heather Gay was there for me from jump," Jen said. "Heather was there. She was like, 'Girl, where you at? I'm coming. What do you need?' "

She continud, "But who's there for you when you really, really need them. Heather showed up for me. No questions asked. Two in the morning, three in the morning, five in the morning. That's been invaluable to me because I don't have to wonder or wade through all the bull."

Meanwhile, the Bravo star claimed that things were the opposite when it came to her relationship with Lisa Barlow. "I was very, very close with Lisa [Barlow] and that's honestly who I expected to pick up the phone on the first ring... and you know, it took a minute. It took a minute for her to process and go through whatever she was going through," she explained.