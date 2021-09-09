'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out 10 Finalists of Season 16

NBC/Trae Patton TV

Kicking off the new episode of the NBC show, host Terry Crews announces three acts who are up for Instant Save and they are Lea Kyle, UniCircle Flow and Victory Brinker.

AceShowbiz - It won't be too long for "America's Got Talent" to crown its season 16 champion. In the Wednesday, September 8 episode, the long-running NBC talent competition show finally revealed the last five acts to move forward to the Finals, joining Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, Gina Brillon, Jimmie Herrod and World Taekwondo Demo Team.

Kicking off the night, host Terry Crews announced three acts who were up for Instant Save. They were Lea Kyle, UniCircle Flow and Victory Brinker. Before going further to the results, Duo Transcend and Deadly Games returned to the "AGT" stage to deliver one mesmerizing performance.

Terry then asked Northwell Health Nurse Choir and 1aChord to go to the stage to find out their results. The first act to be sent to the Finals was Northwell Health Nurse Choir. The next acts to be called were Kabir Singh and Rialcris, but unfortunately both of them were eliminated.

It was then time for Brooke Simpson and ChapKidz to learn about their fate. Brooke headed to the Finals, while ChapKidz had to end their journey that night. Peter Antoniou and Josh Blue were called next. Only one of them moved on to the Finals and it was Josh!

The three acts who were up fo Instant Save stepped up to the stage once again to hear the results. Lea Kyle was named the winner of the Instant Save, meaning she joined others in the Finals. It was down to UniCircle Flow and Victory and the judges needed to pick only one of them.

Heidi Klum picked Victory. Sofia Vergara also chose to keep Victory on the competition. Howie Mandel, however, picked UniCircle Flow, making Simon Cowell the decision maker. He eventually sent Victory to the Finals.

Season 16 of "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.