Kodak Black Confirms He's Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson
One day after his lawyer Bradford Cohen reveals that the rapper's girlfriend is pregnant with a baby girl, the 'Roll in Peace' spitter takes to his social media account to set the record straight.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Kodak Black has finally confirmed that he is expecting a baby girl with Maranda Johnson. After his lawyer Bradford Cohen spilled the beans, the "Roll in Peace" rapper took to his Twitter account to announce that he is indeed going to be a dad again.

"I Got Mo S**t I Can B Petty Bout Or B Involved In … I Got Drops I'm Debating On …. But No Matter How Much Da Dumb S**t Tickles Me My Daughter Otw Mo Important," the 24-year-old musician tweeted on Tuesday, September 7. He then added, "Been Practicing Since Yesterday How I'm Finna B Callin Dem Lil N****s Phones & S**t … Runnin They A** Off."

Kodak Black confirmed that he's expecting a baby daughter with girlfriend Maranda Johnson.

One day prior to Kodak's Twitter posts, Bradford told TMZ that the rapper's girlfriend Maranda is pregnant with their first child. His girlfriend, who is a real estate agent, reportedly found out that she was pregnant in April, which means that their baby girl will arrive in either late 2021 or early 2022.

According to the outlet, Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, is "ecstatic" to be having a baby daughter. The publication also reported that the "There He Go" spitter has been shopping around for his unborn child as he "can't wait" to spoil his daughter with gifts. The baby will be his second child but Maranda's first child. The Pompano Beach native is also a parent to 6-year-old son King from a previous relationship.

After getting word of Kodak's upcoming bundle of joy, Amber Rose sent him a message in an Instagram Story. "Congratulations @kodakblack on your babygirl," the TV personality and model began.

Amber then urged Kodak, who was released from prison in 2020, to stay out of trouble. The ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa wrote, "I need you to stay outta trouble so you can be out here to raise your young queen!" adding a baby, prayer and red heart emojis.

