Rick Ross Praises Kanye West for Mastering 'Art of Manipulating Media'

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross has shared his opinion about Kanye West, as the latter recently made headlines with his "Donda" album, his feud with Drake as well as his divorce from Kim Kardashian. In a new interview, the "Money in the Grave" rapper praised the "N***as in Paris" hitmaker for mastering "the art of manipulating media."

On Tuesday, September 7, the "Aston Martin Music" emcee made a virtual appearance on "Today" while promoting his new book "The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler's Guide to Building Your Empire". During the interview, the 45-year-old artist shared a few words about Kanye, believing that he's a marketing genius.

"Kanye has mastered the art of manipulating media and making amazing music," Rick said. "And that combination, it's no telling where it will go. And I feel like if someone really feels Kanye is insane, they're crazy."

Rick also elaborated further about his relationship with Kanye in his new book. In an excerpt from the book obtained by USA Today, Rick shared more details about a visit to Kanye's Atlanta complex amid his presidential run.

"All of this [s**t] was for attention, and it didn't really matter if it was positive or negative attention because his brand grew either way," Rick wrote about Kanye. "That's why he liked Donald Trump. That's why he loved the Kardashians. It all made sense now." Also in the book, Rick quoted Kanye as saying, "Tomorrow I might tweet that I don't feel like being president anymore."

Although Rick has realized that Kanye did things for attention, the two have remained close friends. Most recently, Rick attended both of the Chicago rapper's listening parties in Atlanta. Of the event, Rick told the outlet, "It wasn't about the actual sound, but the presentation. That a young Black artist pulled this off, and to listen to his creativity, that was groundbreaking. I can't not acknowledge it."

In August, Rick also weighed in on the ongoing feud between Drake and Kanye. Of their continuous beef, Rick, born William Leonard Roberts II, said that he loved the competition and both artists were "two levels of creativity inspiring each other."