Joe Rogan Insists Ivermectin Was Prescribed by His Doctor in First Podcast Since COVID Diagnosis

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan has returned to host his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast a little over a week after testing positive for COVID-19. During the show, the announcer addressed his controversial medication Ivermectin.

"I literally got [Ivermectin] from a doctor," the 54-year-old podcast host explained. He further argued, "It's an American company. They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings."

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that hasn't been recommended for treating COVID-19 by public health agencies, leading to some people taking a variation of the drug intended for animals. The FDA even warned against the use of ivermectin because the doses differ and could contain ingredients not meant for humans.

Joe first divulged that he had contracted the coronavirus on September 1. "I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all," he said in a video shared on his Instagram page. At the time, Joe revealed that he took "monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything." The podcaster went on claiming that the medications worked, "I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. Here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great."

Of his symptoms, Joe admitted that he felt "very weary." He also said that he "got fevers and sweats." He further added that he "had a headache and [he] just felt just run down" after several tour dates in Florida.

Joe then shared that he quarantined himself from the rest of his family and took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. Following the result, he "threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds." He then concluded the clip as saying, "A wonderful heartfelt thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily." However, he did not say whether he had been vaccinated.

Previously, Joe told his young podcast listeners not to get vaccinated. Speaking to stand-up comedian David Smith in the April 23 episode of his podcast, he said, "People say, 'Do you think it's safe to get vaccinated?' I've said, yeah, I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do. But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated?' I'll go no."

"Look, don't do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself," Joe further noted. "You should -- If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this."