Selena Gomez Slays in Black Mini Dress When Stepping Out for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Instagram Celebrity

The singer/actress is joined by her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short when coming to the late-night show to promote their new comedy series.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez was dressed to kill while stepping out for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". When coming to the late-night show to promote her new series "Only Murders in the Building", the "Wolves" singer showed off her sexy body in a black mini dress.

When making an entrance at New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater on Tuesday, September 7, the 29-year-old was seen pairing her form-fitting dress with a matching cardigan. To complete her look, she opted for black leather Amber sandals by Saint Laurent that featured thin ankle and toe straps as well as what appeared to be 4 inches heels.

Also coming to Stephen Colbert's show were Selena's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Steve looked sharp in a blue suit, black shoes and a bowler hat. Martin, on the other hand, donned a gray striped jacket over a black shirt, jeans and black sneakers for the event.

"Only Murders in the Building" debuted on 31 August on Hulu. On the series, Selena plays Mabel Mora, a New York City resident and true-crime podcast fanatic who teams up with her neighbors, Charles (Steve) and Oliver (Martin), to investigate suspicious death in their West Side apartment building.

The "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum previously opened up about how it feels to work with the comedy legends. "They immediately made me feel like I was a part of a trio," she said when speaking to PEOPLE at the show's premiere. "They're just the best. They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met."

"I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like," the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber added. "I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We're all on a group e-mail chain."