 
 

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer Recruited to Host Livestream Coverage of 2021 MET Gala Red Carpet

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer Recruited to Host Livestream Coverage of 2021 MET Gala Red Carpet
WENN/FayesVision/Instar
Celebrity

The former host of 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' and the 'Rough Night' actress will interview celebrities and designers as part of a vogue.com broadcast on fashion's big night.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer are teaming up to host livestream red carpet coverage at the upcoming Met Gala. The actresses have been given "unprecedented access" to fashion's big night and they will interview celebrities and designers as part of a vogue.com broadcast.

This will mark new mum Glazer's hosting debut, while Keke previously fronted the virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and TV magazine show "Strahan, Sara and Keke". She has also served as a guest co-host on "The View" and "The Wendy Williams Show".

The 2021 Met Gala will take place on September 13. It will help launch "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", which will open at the museum on September 18, in celebration of The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary. It will run through September 5, 2022.

  See also...

Its second part, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", will open on May 5, 2022. It "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces."

The September gala itself will enforce a strict COVID-19 safety precautions. A spokesperson for The Met told PEOPLE in August, "Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed."

Billie Eilish will make history at the charity fundraiser by becoming the gala's youngest ever co-chair, alongside Naomi Osaka, poet Amanda Gorman and Timothee Chalamet. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as honorary chairs.

You can share this post!

Carole Baskin Brands 'The Conservation Game' as Documentary She Thought 'Tiger King' Would Be

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle
Related Posts
Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer 'Grateful' to Tyler Perry for Paying Treatment for Her 'Traumatic' Skin Condition

Keke Palmer on Her Battle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: I Do Not Give Up on Myself

Keke Palmer on Her Battle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: I Do Not Give Up on Myself

Keke Palmer Stresses Her EBT Tweet Was 'Not Suggestion for Solving All Low Income Issues'

Keke Palmer Stresses Her EBT Tweet Was 'Not Suggestion for Solving All Low Income Issues'

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says