Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer Recruited to Host Livestream Coverage of 2021 MET Gala Red Carpet

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer are teaming up to host livestream red carpet coverage at the upcoming Met Gala. The actresses have been given "unprecedented access" to fashion's big night and they will interview celebrities and designers as part of a vogue.com broadcast.

This will mark new mum Glazer's hosting debut, while Keke previously fronted the virtual 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and TV magazine show "Strahan, Sara and Keke". She has also served as a guest co-host on "The View" and "The Wendy Williams Show".

The 2021 Met Gala will take place on September 13. It will help launch "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", which will open at the museum on September 18, in celebration of The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary. It will run through September 5, 2022.

Its second part, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", will open on May 5, 2022. It "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces."

The September gala itself will enforce a strict COVID-19 safety precautions. A spokesperson for The Met told PEOPLE in August, "Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed."

Billie Eilish will make history at the charity fundraiser by becoming the gala's youngest ever co-chair, alongside Naomi Osaka, poet Amanda Gorman and Timothee Chalamet. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as honorary chairs.