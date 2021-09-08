 
 

Riz Ahmed, Mariah Carey, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington and More Honor Late Michael K. Williams

Riz Ahmed, Mariah Carey, Idris Elba, Kerry Washington and More Honor Late Michael K. Williams
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Celebrity

More Hollywood celebrities pay tribute to the late 'Boardwalk Empire' actor in the wake of his sudden death as his body was found in his New York apartment.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael K. Williams' "The Night Of" co-star Riz Ahmed has honoured the late actor, calling him "so generous and humble."

The "Boardwalk Empire" star was found dead in his penthouse apartment in Brooklyn, New York on Monday (06Sep21) and friends, fans and former colleagues have been paying their respects on social media.

Riz took to Twitter to pay homage to his former castmate, stating, "Rest in Peace MKW... rare talent, unique soul. So generous, humble, bad**s, and so unapologetically yourself. Thank you for the art you gave us & all you taught me."

  See also...

Sharing memories of their time on set together, he added, "Tough week shooting The Night Of. He's told he has afternoon off, but not me. End I'd say in my trailer I see he's spent his time off buying me the nicest & prob still most expensive jacket I own (sic). Just to give me a boost & show love."

"Another time I go to his apartment to rehearse. I'm analysing the hell out of the scenes. He tells me 'stop thinking about it, try dreaming about it'. Took me years to even understand. He brought heart to the art."

There have also been fresh Twitter tributes from Idris Elba, Mark Wahlberg, "John Wick" star Lance Reddick, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, filmmaker Spike Lee, and Mariah Carey, who shared a photo of herself and Williams together and added the caption, "A beautiful soul, a beautiful person, I'll miss you always. Thank you for blessing us with your talent."

Meanwhile, New York police officials have launched an investigation into Williams' death of an apparent drug overdose. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ cops are trying to track down the dealer who supplied the actor with the drugs that allegedly killed him.

You can share this post!

'The Wire' Creator Remembers Late Michael K. Williams as 'Rare Talent'

Lily Collins Looks Radiant in First Wedding Pictures With Husband Charlie McDowell
Related Posts
Riz Ahmed Launches Initiative to Fight Lack of Muslim Representation in Top Films

Riz Ahmed Launches Initiative to Fight Lack of Muslim Representation in Top Films

Riz Ahmed Comes Close to Quitting Acting Years Before Securing Oscar Nomination

Riz Ahmed Comes Close to Quitting Acting Years Before Securing Oscar Nomination

Riz Ahmed Feels Blessed to Be First Muslim Nominated for Best Actor at 2021 Oscars

Riz Ahmed Feels Blessed to Be First Muslim Nominated for Best Actor at 2021 Oscars

Riz Ahmed Reveals His Wife's Identity and Their First Meeting

Riz Ahmed Reveals His Wife's Identity and Their First Meeting

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says