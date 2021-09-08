 
 

Lily Collins Looks Radiant in First Wedding Pictures With Husband Charlie McDowell

The 'Emily in Paris' actress is officially taken off the market as the brunette beauty has exchanged wedding vows with her filmmaker fiance after a year of engagement.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins and filmmaker Charlie McDowell quietly tied the knot over the weekend (04Sep21). The actress has taken to Instagram to post photos from her big day, revealing she and Charlie exchanged vows in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she wrote. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell... (sic)."

In another snap from their wedding, Charlie lovingly embraces his new wife, who captioned the image, "Never been happier..."

In a separate photo caption, Lily described the couple's romance as a fairytale come true.

The actress, who is the daughter of rock star Phil Collins, wrote, "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."

Charlie, who proposed to the actress in September, 2020, during a road trip in New Mexico, also posted the same images on his own Instagram account and penned, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins (sic)."

In another snap, the loved-up couple shares a kiss by a waterfall.

Charlie, who is the son of acting greats Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, added the caption, "This moment will forever play inside my head."

It is not clear if any of the couple's famous parents attended the nuptials.

