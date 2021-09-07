Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Fires Back at Troll Criticizing Her Career

Instagram Celebrity

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brittany Matthews makes it clear that she is no fan of judgmental critics. After a social media user criticized her career path, the fiancee of Patrick Mahomes didn't waste her time to fire back.

On Friday, August 27, the 26-year-old first-time mom took to her Instagram account to post a photo of her and daughter Sterling from her recent birthday party. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Just a Mama and her Girl."

In the comment section, however, a social media critic insisted that Brittany hasn't made a career for herself because she is engaged to her athlete boyfriend Patrick. "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant," the user wrote in a lengthy comment.

Brittany then hit back, "And you follow me why?" adding a thinking face emoji. Her response was quick to earn lots of praise from her fans, including one who wrote, "He obviously doesn't follow you closely or else he would see all of the amazing (bad a**) things you are doing in life. True role model to your little girl [heart emoji]."

A different fan pointed out that Brittany is co-owner of the professional women's soccer team Kansas City NWSL, with the Kansas City resident crediting Brittany as the "sole reason we have it." Brittany herself has a longstanding passion for soccer, having played collegiately while attending UT Tyler before briefly joining the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding.

This was not the first time Brittany slammed internet trolls. Back in February, on the day before her daughter Sterling was born, the former soccer player and personal trainer reacted to criticism of her maternity photo as writing, "Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU."