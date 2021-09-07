 
 

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Fires Back at Troll Criticizing Her Career

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Fires Back at Troll Criticizing Her Career
Instagram
Celebrity

After a social media troll claims that she hasn't made a career for herself just because she is engaged to her athlete boyfriend, the former soccer player and personal trainer asks why the user follows her.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brittany Matthews makes it clear that she is no fan of judgmental critics. After a social media user criticized her career path, the fiancee of Patrick Mahomes didn't waste her time to fire back.

On Friday, August 27, the 26-year-old first-time mom took to her Instagram account to post a photo of her and daughter Sterling from her recent birthday party. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Just a Mama and her Girl."

  See also...

In the comment section, however, a social media critic insisted that Brittany hasn't made a career for herself because she is engaged to her athlete boyfriend Patrick. "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant," the user wrote in a lengthy comment.

Brittany then hit back, "And you follow me why?" adding a thinking face emoji. Her response was quick to earn lots of praise from her fans, including one who wrote, "He obviously doesn't follow you closely or else he would see all of the amazing (bad a**) things you are doing in life. True role model to your little girl [heart emoji]."

A different fan pointed out that Brittany is co-owner of the professional women's soccer team Kansas City NWSL, with the Kansas City resident crediting Brittany as the "sole reason we have it." Brittany herself has a longstanding passion for soccer, having played collegiately while attending UT Tyler before briefly joining the Icelandic pro team UMF Afturelding.

This was not the first time Brittany slammed internet trolls. Back in February, on the day before her daughter Sterling was born, the former soccer player and personal trainer reacted to criticism of her maternity photo as writing, "Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU."

You can share this post!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Bragging About Airbnb Sex

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session
Related Posts
Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Unveil Baby Daughter's Face for the First Time

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Unveil Baby Daughter's Face for the First Time

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Tells 'Concerned' Fans She Never 'Left' Their Newborn Daughter

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Tells 'Concerned' Fans She Never 'Left' Their Newborn Daughter

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Most Read
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose
Celebrity

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson