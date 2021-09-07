 
 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Bragging About Airbnb Sex

In the note accompanying a sexy photo of herself, the 'Jennifer's Body' actress hints that she had sex with her boyfriend on a dining table as saying that it 'saw some things.'

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have landed in hot water. The "Jennifer's Body" star and her boyfriend were dragged online after hinting that they once had sex on an Airbnb table in a new social media post.

On Monday, September 6, the "Transformers" beauty took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself wearing a bra and miniskirt as she leaned on a luxurious dining table. In the caption, she cheekily wrote, "When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things."

Shortly after Fox uploaded her post, Kelly added an equally revealing since-deleted comment, which was screenshotted and shared on Comments by Celebs' Instagram page. "I'm really glad that's not our table anymore," he cheekily commented.

Their flirty exchange immediately gained some negative responses with people flooding the comments section, dubbing the NSFW details "gross," "cringe" and "desperate." One user wrote, "Imagine being the Airbnb owner and coming across this," while another said, "They know they can just text each other with this stuff, right?" A separate Instagram user added, "Gross. Some things the rest of the world does not need to know. Please find some shred of decency and buy the owners a new table now."

Another pointed out Kelly's 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson from his previous relationship has her own Instagram page, making her exposed to details of her dad's sex life. "This is too much y'all, his daughter is on the gram," the commenter stated.

However, others found their saucy confession amusing. One said, "Lol at this caption," while another fan exclaimed, "QUEEN." On the other hand, a user wrote, "We love a sexually liberated Megan!!!!!"

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of film "Midnight in the Switchgrass". When they met, Fox said that she felt it was meant to be. "I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me, but I wasn't yet sure what," she said in an episode of "Give Them Lala…with Randall" podcast in July 2020. "I just felt it like, deep in my solar plexus, that something was going to come from that, so then, we met on set."

Fox then explained that she knew "he was what I call a twin flame." She said at the time, "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has like ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

