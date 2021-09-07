Christina Aguilera Gets Topless When Promoting Her Upcoming Gig at LadyLand Festival

Instagram Music

Fans of the 40-year-old Grammy-winning singer believe that her new sultry pictures, in which she wears nothing but a pair of jeans, are inspired by the cover art for her 2002 album, 'Stripped'.

Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera is heating up her social media page with some risque images. When promoting her upcoming gig at the LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, New York, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer posted some pictures of herself going topless.

The 40-year-old shared the said photos on Instagram on Saturday, September 4. In the images, she was seen wearing nothing but a pair of blue jeans. She's seen standing in front of her makeup vanity with her lengthy platinum blonde hair flowing down her chest.

In the caption of the post, Christina excitedly asked her online devotees, "One week until @ladylandfestival. Who's going to be there?"

The steamy pictures didn't go unnoticed by Christina’s fiance of seven years, Matthew Rutler. The guitarist took to the comment section and replied, "Ummmmmm I am going to be there. Especially after seeing this."

Her fans, meanwhile, believed that the images are inspired by the cover art for her 2002 album "Stripped". One person in particular commented, "Stripped cover flashback." Another user gushed, "SERVING US STRIPPED." A third then raved, "I'm here for the Stripped vibes."

Christina's upcoming appearance at the LadyLand Festival will mark her first New York show in three years. The last time she performed in the Empire State was back in 2018 at the Radio City Music Hall.

Music aside, Christina recently celebrated her daughter Summer Rain's 7th birthday. Sharing on Instagram a picture of her and the birthday girl, she wrote, "We're celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month. Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit."

"Time moves too fast but every year I'm so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!" the mother of two continued. "You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate! Mommy loves you so much!"

Christina shares Summer with Matthew. In addition to the young girl, she is also a mother to 13-year-old son Max Liron, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.