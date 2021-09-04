Nicole Scherzinger Sued for Bailing on Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Instagram Celebrity

In a lawsuit, founder Robin Antin is suing the singer and the 'Masked Singer' panelist for allegedly 'refusing' to perform in the reunion tour despite an agreement in 2019.

Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Scherzinger is hit with lawsuit regarding The Pussycat Dolls reunion. Founder Robin Antin is suing the singer for allegedly "refusing" to perform in the reunion tour despite an agreement in 2019.

In the lawsuit which was obtained by E! News, "The Masked Singer" panelist allegedly received $600,000 from Live Nation after she agreed to perform in the reunion tour following two years of negotiation. The February 2019 agreement, which was dubbed the Memorandum of Understanding, stated that Nicole would be an "active partner" and perform in a reunion tour, including up to 45 live performances in the reunion which was set for December 2019.

Nicole would receive 49 percent of the shares and profits, while Robin would get the other 51 percent. However, COVID-19 pandemic halted the plan with Robin explaining in the suit, "Before the originally scheduled dates of the tour, a once-in-a-century global pandemic halted music touring activity. No other option than to indefinitely postpone the tour until it became safe and economically viable to reschedule."

Later in April 2021, Nicole proposed new terms of the agreement in which she requested to become the owner of 75 percent of PCD Worldwide. She also wanted to have "complete creative control" and become the "final decision-making authority."

Nicole reasoned that she had to forego "the growth of her personal brand and the opportunities" in order to continue with the partnership. Robin, however, refused as he insisted that she was "already contractually obligated to be an 'active partner' under the terms of the MOU."

The singer then "expressly stated" she would not join the reunion tour and "refuses to participate" in May, prompting headache to "tour promoters, agents, merchandising companies and others involved." The suit added, "Tour dates were planned but are unable to be confirmed because of Scherzinger's extortion."

Robin seeks damages, including all profits lost as a result of Scherzinger refusing to perform in addition to compensatory and punitive damages, as well as equitable relief due to Nicole's alleged breach and tortious conduct. She wants a trial by jury.