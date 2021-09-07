 
 

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

The rapper-turned-TV producer uses 'The Wire' star's passing to promote his new Starz series, 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', before bringing up his past beef with the late actor.

AceShowbiz - While people may have gotten used to 50 Cent's excessive trolling, no one was prepared for his shocking comments on Michael K. Williams. Following the "Boardwalk Empire" star's sudden passing, he posted insensitive comments about the late actor.

The rapper-turned-actor was one of those who have taken to social media to react to Williams' death. But instead of paying tribute, he made use of the occasion to promote his new Starz series, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan".

"Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan," Fiddy wrote on Instagram along with a screenshot of a New York Post article that mentioned fentanyl could have contributed to Williams' suspected drug overdose. "check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. R.I.P. micheal (sic) k williams."

50 Cent later brought up his past differences with Williams in another post. "Don't ever try to understand me I’m different," he explained. "I don't do all the fake love s**t."

Fiddy later edited the caption of his initial post, but it's not less distasteful. "New Caption alert hey jimmy ya man OD'ed," he penned.

All posts referencing Williams have since been deleted from Fiddy's Instagram page, but not before fans caught wind of it. Needless to say, the "In da Club" spitter soon came under fire for his inconsiderate posts.

"This is DISGUSTING!" one fan reacted to 50 Cent's posts. "And I really hope some of his peers will get on the phone with him and let him know how out of order he is!" Another remarked, "Like I can't…the disrespect is real."

A third commented, "Something is wrong with this man! He needs help!" Some others told Fiddy to just shut up as they wrote "He literally could just not say anything" and "Just don't say nothing 50…this is hurting my feelings and I ain't no kin to to the man." Another person wondered, "Why hasn't he been cancelled yet ?"

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, September 6 by his nephew who checked on him. He reportedly died of possible drug overdose as drug paraphernalia was discovered on a table nearby.

