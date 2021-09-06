'Riverdale' Actor Jordan Connor Weds Jinjara Mitchell in Private Ceremony

Instagram Celebrity

After three years of engagement, the Sweet Pea depicter on the hit The CW series finally ties the knot with the 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' actress at the Long Beach Lodge Resort in British Columbia.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jordan Connor is officially married to Jinjara Mitchell. A year after postponing their wedding, the Sweet Pea depicter on "Riverdale" finally tied the knot with his fiancee in a private ceremony on Saturday, September 4.

A day after exchanging their vows, the newly married couple took to their Instagram accounts to share the exciting news. The 29-year-old The CW star shared a photo of the two sharing a sweet kiss on their big day. In the caption, he wrote, "BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!" Also posting the same photo, Jinjara penned, "We dang well did it! wedding spam coming your way soon."

Jordan offered more details of his wedding ceremony to Brides. The actor told the publication that they tied the knot in front of 50 people at the Long Beach Lodge Resort in British Columbia. "After having to postpone the big day for a year, we are so overjoyed to finally have said 'I do' in front of our friends, family and loved ones!" the happy couple stated.

"Our vision for the wedding was a beachy boho romantic vibe," Jordan further explained. "Seeing it all come together was a dream come true." For the special occasion, he looked dapper in a classic suit from Suitsupply, while Jinjara donned a gorgeous white lace dress by Anne Barge.

Jinjara, who is known for her roles in "Arrow" and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist", recalled how Jordan proposed to her during their romantic trip to Tofino, British Columbia in September 2018. "It was sunset on the beach, and as Jordan got on one knee, the tide came in and soaked us," she told the outlet, adding, "But it was the best day of our lives, up until yesterday, of course!"

After Jinjara said "yes," Jordan turned to his Instagram account to express his excitement. "The most important question I've ever asked... also the easiest!" the "Hospital Show" actor wrote alongside a sweet photo of him getting down on one knee. "Jinjara Mitchell, you are my best friend and the love of my life. Let's get married!! 09/22/2018."