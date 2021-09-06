'Bridgerton' Bosses 'Hopping Mad' as Filming Gets Shut Down for Third Time Due to COVID Outbreak

Netflix/Liam Daniel TV

Producers of the hit Netflix series are reportedly left fuming and embarrassed as production is halted indefinitely again while other shows like 'The Crown' manage to film without a hitch.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Bridgerton" seemingly cannot break from the coronavirus curse just yet. Having been stricken with COVID outbreak twice, production on second 2 of the period drama series has been shut down again due to positive tests.

The situation has reportedly left producers of the Netflix series fuming as they were behind the schedule. "Filming has been in chaos due to Covid and bosses are hopping mad," a source tells The Sun.

They were additionally said to be embarrassed as other dramas like "The Crown" is able to film without a hitch. The source dishes, "It's embarrassing they don't seem to be able to do the same."

It's unclear who tested positive this time, but the outbreak has left the production on the new season put on halt indefinitely. "This outbreak has taken down members of cast and crew, who were told filming would be halted until further notice," the source informs the site.

Netflix has not released a statement on the latest filming delay.

Back in July, season 2 of "Bridgerton" was delayed after two members of the production team tested positive for COVID-19. The entire cast and crew were reportedly asked to take a test while those who came into contact with the infected people isolated themselves.

The situation allegedly also drove the show's bosses to stage a crisis meeting to determine the right time to resume the work safely. At the time, the delay was said to be giving a headache to Netflix honchos because they were set to start to work on another grand production, "The Crown". The Sun stated the massive cast and crew needed for the period dramas had caused "a logistical nightmare in terms of trying to keep staff safe, prevent an outbreak or contain one when it's been identified."

The report also added, "It's also a headache for producers because removing cast or crew and putting them into isolation means they have to be replaced at short notice, and that's not always possible. Netflix have gone to great lengths to ensure all the relevant measures are in place on 'Bridgerton'... That doesn't bode well for filming of 'The Crown'."

Production was shut down for the second time in the same month following another positive COVID test on set, but the crew were back to work in early August. "We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we're back in it," said showrunner Chris Van Dusen to Variety at the time.

Meanwhile, star Phoebe Dynevor had previously expressed her concerns about going back to filming for season 2 amid coronavirus pandemic. "I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances," she said in January. "There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."