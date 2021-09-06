 
 

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

The reality TV star seems devastated as she witnesses the accident that leaves her and her NBA star boyfriend stuck in a traffic build-up in Biloxi, Mississippi.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may be grateful that they barely avoided an accident, but the model couldn't hide their shock over the fatal car crash. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum looked devastated as she and her boyfriend witnessed the wreck that killed a person over the weekend.

In a photo obtained by The Sun, the model had her hand over mouth, seemingly in shock, as she and Devin got out of their car to get a better look. The pair were riding a black 4x4 during the accident that caused a traffic build-up in Biloxi, Mississippi.

It's unclear who was behind the wheel at the time, but Kendall was seen rocking a short off-white dress which was tied on the waist paired with slippers. The NBA star, meanwhile, rocked a casual look in a white T-shirt and khaki pants, teamed with black-and-white sneakers.

According to the report, the accident took place last Saturday afternoon, September 4 at 12:40 P.M. when a man driving a truck pulling a tractor lost control of his vehicle and was thrown into the water of Biloxi Bay. Authorities said that when crossing the drawbridge grates, the vehicle and trailer began to spin out of control.

The driver side of the truck hit the west-side barrier of the bridge, ejecting the driver from the truck and over the barrier into the water. The man was pulled from the water at around 2:30 P.M. and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, a passenger in the truck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The person is currently in stable condition.

It was additionally confirmed that Kendall and Devin were not involved in the accident, but they got caught up in the traffic as the southbound lanes of the freeway were closed while first responders searched for the man.

