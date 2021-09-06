 
 

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels
The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star, who shares two kids with her ex, held a party in an unnamed club on Sunday, September 5 to declare her official single status.

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena seemingly has finalized her divorce from Safaree Samuels. Nearly four months after she submitted the divorce papers, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star proudly declared that she is now officially a "free agent."

The 33-year-old reality star announced her single status when partying in a club with her pals on Sunday night, September 5. "I'm a free f**king agent," she was heard shouting in one clip surfacing online. In another video, meanwhile, the TV personality screamed to the crowds, "This is my divorce party."

Also attending the bash was former "Bad Girls Club" star Natalie Nunn. Sharing a picture of Erica at the party, Natalie wrote, "A divorce party i mean if he dont know how to act but i promise all i did was try to say sis listen the kids she said NOPE welp we celebrate then."

The "Love & Hip Hop: New York" alum filed for divorce from the "Liar" rapper on May 21 when she was pregnant with their second child. In her filing, she made it clear that she has "no hope of reconciliation" with the father of her two kids because their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Erica and Safaree tied the knot in New Jersey in October 2019. At that time, they were already expecting their first child together, daughter Safire Majesty Samuels, whom they welcomed in February 2020. The former couple then welcomed a baby son named Legend on June 28 this year.

It took nearly two months for Erica to finally introduce Legend. On August 24, she shared on Instagram a video of the tot chilling next to a faux pool in a white-yellow bathrobe. "A LEGEND introduction. This is how you vacation Papi," she penned in the accompaniment of the post. "Meet the man who made everything even better for me. My Legend - Shoot @weelovephotography - custom @versace EVERYTHING by @willowmintprops."

