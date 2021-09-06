Joshua Jackson Explains Why 'Dawson's Creek' Doesn't Need 'Friends'-Style Reunion

Instagram TV

Aside from the actor portraying Pacey Witter on the coming of age teen drama, his former co-star Katie Holmes previously suggested they were not 'going to do a reunion.'

AceShowbiz - Joshua Jackson believes that "Dawson's Creek" doesn't need a reunion like "Friends". On why he didn't see a TV sit-down as a good idea, the actor portraying Pacey Witter on the coming of age teen drama explained the reason in a new interview.

"I think because the 'Friends' cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it's less jarring to see them now," the Canadian native shared when speaking to The Guardian. "If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people."

Joshua, who starred on the 1998 drama along with Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Meredith Monroe, went on to quip, "Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair."

Joshua was not the only "Dawson's Creek" alum who suggested they were unlikely to do a reunion. When appearing on SiriusXM's "Just Jenny Show" in 2016, Katie pointed out, "I don't think we're going to do a reunion."

"We did grow up, but we see each other every now and then. I think that the charm of the show was Kevin Williamson's writing and it was of that time and it gave teenagers this voice," the ex-wife of Tom Cruise added. "It was a very, very special time - a special show and I loved every minute of it."

As for the series creator Kevin, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, "One of the reasons we did the finale five years in the future was to put a button on it." He further stressed, "What would a reunion be? What would that look like? Why would you? I don't see it, and I don't feel it."

"Dawson's Creek" reunion aside, Joshua made use of the interview with The Guardian to open up about his life after welcoming his first child with wife Jodie Turner-Smith. "First-time parenting is a raft of anxieties you never knew existed. During a pandemic those worries are magnified. But lockdown also forced me to stop and be with my family," he explained.

"I haven't taken a six-month break in the last 30 years, but I spent every day with my wife and infant daughter," the 43-year-old continued. "So in many ways I'm thankful for the world pausing, awful as it sounds. Many new fathers don't get that opportunity."