Tom Brady Confirms He Caught COVID After Super Bowl Parade

Though Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says '100 percent' of the team's players, coaches and staff have been vaccinated, the quarterback thinks coronavirus will 'play more of a factor' this upcoming NFL season.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Not even Tom Brady is immune to COVID-19. The 7-time Super Bowl champion was quietly battling the virus last winter after contracting it in February shortly following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade party, so he confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times.

During the interview, the NFL star also weighed in on how the coronavirus will potentially affect the upcoming NFL season. "I think it's going to be challenging this year," he said, while speculating how the league will handle the pandemic. "I actually think it's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we're doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."

Although the league and the teams set strict protocols, Tom said he expects some players to contract the virus nonetheless. "It's not like last year, although we're getting tested like last year. It's going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we've just got to deal with it," he shared.

On Thursday, September 2, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced that "100 percent" of the team's players, coaches and staff have been vaccinated prior to the new season. Though the coach didn't specifically name Tom, the "100 percent" vaccination rate implied that the quarterback was included.

Ninety-three percent of players training for the coming season had gotten at least one dose of a vaccine. Unvaccinated players will have to wear masks indoors, but they won't have to wear them outdoors, ESPN reported.

Tom led the Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV in his first season with the team. He previously won Super Bowl six times with New England Patriots, for which he played from 2000 to 2019. He and the Bucs will kick off their season on September 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.