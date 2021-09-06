 
 

Tom Brady Confirms He Caught COVID After Super Bowl Parade

Tom Brady Confirms He Caught COVID After Super Bowl Parade
Instagram
Celebrity

Though Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians says '100 percent' of the team's players, coaches and staff have been vaccinated, the quarterback thinks coronavirus will 'play more of a factor' this upcoming NFL season.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Not even Tom Brady is immune to COVID-19. The 7-time Super Bowl champion was quietly battling the virus last winter after contracting it in February shortly following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade party, so he confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times.

During the interview, the NFL star also weighed in on how the coronavirus will potentially affect the upcoming NFL season. "I think it's going to be challenging this year," he said, while speculating how the league will handle the pandemic. "I actually think it's going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we're doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans."

Although the league and the teams set strict protocols, Tom said he expects some players to contract the virus nonetheless. "It's not like last year, although we're getting tested like last year. It's going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we've just got to deal with it," he shared.

  See also...

On Thursday, September 2, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced that "100 percent" of the team's players, coaches and staff have been vaccinated prior to the new season. Though the coach didn't specifically name Tom, the "100 percent" vaccination rate implied that the quarterback was included.

Ninety-three percent of players training for the coming season had gotten at least one dose of a vaccine. Unvaccinated players will have to wear masks indoors, but they won't have to wear them outdoors, ESPN reported.

Tom led the Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV in his first season with the team. He previously won Super Bowl six times with New England Patriots, for which he played from 2000 to 2019. He and the Bucs will kick off their season on September 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

You can share this post!

Chelsea Handler Remains 'Steadfast' in Her Decision Not to Have Children

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her 'Longest Streak' of Sobriety With Sweet Instagram Post
Related Posts
Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Kissing Photo With Wife Gisele Bundchen to Mark Her 41st Birthday

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Kissing Photo With Wife Gisele Bundchen to Mark Her 41st Birthday

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Gesture to Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan on Her 50th Birthday

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Gesture to Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan on Her 50th Birthday

Tom Brady Wears Knee Wrap During Post-Surgery Vacation with Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Wears Knee Wrap During Post-Surgery Vacation with Gisele Bundchen

Most Read
Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight
Celebrity

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Former NFL Player Keith McCants Dead of Possible Drug Overdose

Former NFL Player Keith McCants Dead of Possible Drug Overdose

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Cher and Rosie O'Donnell Liken Texas Abortion Law to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Cher and Rosie O'Donnell Liken Texas Abortion Law to 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

K. Michelle Claims COVID-19 Vaccine and Silicone Will Make Her 'Extremely Sick'

K. Michelle Claims COVID-19 Vaccine and Silicone Will Make Her 'Extremely Sick'

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose