JLS Can't Wait to Party on the Road During Reunion Tour

Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill are looking forward to their upcoming tour as they are determined to have a blast on the road.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - JLS are determined to party hard on their comeback tour.

Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, and JB Gill have reunited for their long-awaited comeback, and JB insists they won't be holding back when they hit the road next month (Oct21).

"Have you seen Marvin's tour measures that he pours?" he told Britain's The Sun newspaper, quipping about his strong cocktails. "He'll pour us all doubles and there will be barely any Coke with them."

Aston also revealed one member of the band is infamous for bringing "the most luggage" on tour.

"It depends this time if someone is going to bring 600 guitars on the road," he joked. "Put it this way, there is an extra bunk for Oritse to put his stuff on."

"He has the most luggage you've seen one person have in your life. He's a one-man band. He takes instruments on tour he can't even play."

JLS announced their reunion last year, but they've been forced to delay the dates because of the coronavirus pandemic and Marvin - who is married to former The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes - can't wait to hit the road with his pals.

"It's lovely to be back here with my brothers. It's something I've been waiting for for a long time," he shared.

"Four years ago I tried to make this happen. I was on the phone to the guys like, 'Come on guys, let's just get back together, we should have never broke up (sic). You're telling me that our heart won't beat again?' "

"I remember taking Oritse for a dodgy little sushi around the corner from here and I was like, 'Rish, come on bruv, let's make this happen.' "