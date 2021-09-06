 
 

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her 'Longest Streak' of Sobriety With Sweet Instagram Post

In a note accompanying a cute video with her kids, the former co-host of 'Lip Sync Battle' reveals that she has been sober for 50 days after 'a few wine hiccups.'

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is celebrating her "longest streak" of sobriety. Taking to her social media page, the former "Lip Sync Battle" co-host revealed in a sweet video that she has been sober for 50 days.

On Saturday, September 4, the 35-year-old model shared a cute video of her attempting to do yoga with her kids, 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles. In the caption, she announced, "Today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road." She proudly added, "This is my longest streak yet!"

"I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night," Chrissy continued. In her post, the wife of John Legend also said, "I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!"

On a side note, Chrissy revealed that it was her "third day this week working out." The "Chrissy's Court" star went on to stress that exercising "is unheard of for [her] and [her] bears are notttt making it easy."

Chrissy's post was met with love and support, including from her husband John, who responded with a series of red heart emojis. In the meantime, her hairstylist Jen Atkin commented, "I love u," while her model pal Brooklyn Decker said, "That takes guts."

Also sharing the experience with sobriety in the comment section was Christine Quinn. "So proud of you! Honestly I don't really drink much anymore. It doesn't make me feel as focused, and love the way I feel sober. Proud of you girl," the "Selling Sunset" star wrote.

Back in December 2020, Chrissy revealed she had been sober for at least a month, sharing that she was "embarrassing" herself among other issues. "I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep," she penned alongside a video of herself dancing.

At the time, a fan commented on the post, writing, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" Chrissy then replied, "4 weeks sober," adding red hearts and praying hands emojis.

