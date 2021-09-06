Meek Mill Delights Made in America Audience With Surprise Set

Instagram Music

The festival goers, who didn't get a heads up on the 'Dreams and Nightmares' spitter's performance at the Philadelphia festival, sprint back as they realize the rapper takes the stage to perform.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill has thrilled Made in America festival attendees in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a surprise set on Saturday night (September 4).

Day one of the two-day gathering founded by Jay-Z, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus crisis, began with performances from headliner Lil Baby, rapper Young Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, who delivered hits "Realer", "Freak Nasty" and "WAP" respectively.

Just as R&B singer Kehlani was scheduled to take the Liberty stage, hometown rapper Mill appeared with a surprise 20-minute set, including his signature tune "Dreams and Nightmares". Fans who had been leaving the area came sprinting back when they realized Mill was hitting the stage, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After Meek's set, Kehlani came on stage with a full band for her own performance.

And he wasn't the only surprise guest. Midway through Lil Baby's set, he brought out Lil Uzi Vert, who stole the show with his catchy track "XO Tour Llif3", leading the crowd as it rapped along to the lyrics, "Push me to the edge, all my friends are dead."

Mill made one more appearance, joining Lil Baby, whose set ended with a fireworks display.

City officials and concert organizers had proceeded with staging the festival despite the surging Delta COVID variant and rising cases.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test were required for entry although the Inquirer reported mask policies were not enforced and event images showed multiple maskless fans.

Made In America chiefs did not respond to the outlet's request for comment about the event's COVID-19 protocols.

Justin Bieber is set to close the festival as Sunday night's headliner.