Chelsea Handler Remains 'Steadfast' in Her Decision Not to Have Children

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chelsea Lately' star insists 'remaining childless and alone' is the right choice for her especially after experiencing Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler has no regrets she's not a mum because she has more fun "doing mushrooms" with her gardening guru.

The funnywoman has never had kids and in a hilarious video she shared to Instagram on Friday (03Sep21), Chelsea explains she couldn't be happier about her choice - because it means she can have plenty of adult fun.

"I have never felt more confident and secure in my life decision-making skills, in remaining childless and alone, than I have during this pandemic," says the close pal of "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

"I don't mean to toot my own horn, but beep beep. I remain steadfast in my decision."

But she has a huge amount of respect for hard-working mums and dads.

"To all the parents out there - make yourself a cocktail or pop an edible," adds the "Chelsea Lately" star, who has previously shared her passion for marijuana.

"You're doing the Lord's work, and I'm doing (magic) mushrooms with my landscaper."

The actress and comedienne sets off on her "Horny and Vaccinated" comedy tour on Sunday (05Sep21) in San Diego, California and she'll be on the road across the U.S. until 18 December, when she wraps the trek in Asheville, North Carolina.

The funnywoman, whose famous exes included 50 Cent, once revealed she had two abortions when she was 16.

"I was going through a very bad stage in my life," she explained. "I hated my parents and I was having unprotected sex with my boyfriend, who was not someone I should've been having sex with in the first place, never mind unprotected sex."

She admitted getting "unintentionally pregnant" for the second time was "irresponsible" but she defended decision to terminate the pregnancy again. "We all make mistakes all the time. I happened to f**k up twice at the age of 16. I'm grateful that I came to my senses and was able to get an abortion legally without risking my health or bankrupting myself or my family," she insisted.