Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Oprah and More Pay Tribute to Beyonce on 40th Birthday

A number of Hollywood big stars have sent well wishes and congratulations to Beyonce Knowles as the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker is celebrating her 40th birthday.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X have led the stars wishing Beyonce a happy 40th birthday on Saturday (04Sep21).

Lil Nas X joined officials at Apple Music for a special video to celebrate the superstar's big milestone, featuring a host of music stars, including DJ Khaled, Ciara, and Doja Cat.

"Wild Thoughts" hitmaker Khaled opened the clip with the message, "I wanna do a big shout out to Beyonce. Happy birthday. God bless you and your beautiful family."

Rapper Doja gushed, "I love you, I don't know I'm shouting right now," while "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X added, "Happy birthday. Thank you for sharing your gift with the world."

In another video curated by U.S. editors at Harper's Bazaar Magazine, Oprah Winfrey, and Taylor Swift were among the famous faces to honour the music icon.

"Hello, Miss B... Let me tell you, the forties are everything you've been waiting for," said Oprah, while Swift lauded her pal's "kindness and grace."

"Happy birthday Beyonce, it's Taylor... the fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now, and the fact that you have done so with such kindness and grace, to say I admire you, there is just not a word for it," Beyonce's fellow pop megastar shared.

The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker transformed her official website into her own tribute to mark four decades on the planet, starting in 1981 with baby pictures, right up to 2021, with her latest Ivy Park fashion collection and her record-breaking Grammy wins.

The R&B megastar also posted visuals from her time in the group Girl's Tyme as well as Destiny's Child and her "Black Is King" visual album.

The post was titled "B AT 40 THANK YOU," and the "Single Ladies" star wrote beneath it, "THANK U TO THE PHOTOGRAPHERS, EDITORS, TV HOSTS, TALK SHOW HOSTS, AWARDS PROGRAMS AND MY FAMILY FOR YOUR VISUAL CONTRIBUTION (sic)."