Nelly to Follow Up Country-Themed Album With Female Stars Collaboration
Branding the ladies of country music 'fierce,' the 'Hot in Herre' hitmaker shares his excitement to bring his A-game when doing the second part of his 'Heartland' project.

  Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nelly's follow-up to his new country-themed EP featuring male stars from the genre will feature only "fierce" females.

The rapper teamed up with country artists, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Darius Rucker and Florida Georgia Line, for the new project, "Heartland", and now he's planning a follow-up which will be all about the ladies.

"This album here, we're looking at the first part of a two-part series," Nelly told Country Now. "If you look at this one, there is no female representation on this album. So, part one was me with the guys, and part two will be with the ladies of country music."

"The women of country, they are fierce. When I am with the guys, we are kegging, beering, trucking, smoking and hanging out. I'm going to have to bring my A-game pretty much when it comes to dealing with the ladies, because they are not going to play around with Nelly. They are going to bring it, and I am definitely looking forward to it."

Speaking of being a trailblazer for rap/country crossover, Nelly said in the interview, "You try to inspire, you want to inspire as an artist and have other artists go 'hmmm…I wonder.' There was a point in time when I said I was going to do a song with Tim McGraw, and everybody in my genre of music didn't appreciate it."

"But, I understand that…because I understand that there are three forms of traditional music and that's hip-hop, traditional country, and traditional R&B. But, what I have found is that there are some traditionalists that get it and that understand evolution," he went on explaining. "As an artist, you have to understand in order for you to be remembered. You have to find somewhat a way to embrace the now because if you don't, then you will get written off."

