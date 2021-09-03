 
 

Seth Rogen Praised Over His Drastic Transformation

Seth Rogen Praised Over His Drastic Transformation
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'This Is the End' actor and director is barely recognizable as he debuts his new look in an Instagram picture, showing his newly-trimmed hair and beard.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nine months into 2021, yet it's never too late to make a change. Seth Rogen apparently embraces this spirit as he has shocked his friends and fans on Instagram with his drastic transformation.

Making use of his account on the photo-sharing platform, the 39-year-old debuted his new look on Wednesday, September 1 by posting a rare new selfie. In the close-up image, he sported a sharp new 'do.

Seth shaved off his signature bushy beard and mop of curls, showing his newly trimmed hair which is now mostly gray. In the caption, he jokingly raved about his new look, "New hair, same smoldering look."

  See also...

Many have since expressed their love for Seth's polished buzz cut. "You went from father to daddy there I said it," commented fellow comedian Chris Klemens, while Mark Duplass dubbed him "Handsome boy!"

"Complete transformation," actor Lenny Jacobson remarked, as Seth's "This Is the End" co-star David Krumholtz quipped, "This is exactly what Paul Bettany wishes he looked like." Dancer Rosa Costa admitted, "I like it," while actor Tommy Dorfman dubbed him "hot!"

Seth had been pretty consistent with his style, having been known for his signature shaggy strands and facial hair. The Pumba of Disney's 2019 "The Lion King", however, went for a clean-shaven look for his role on "Pam &Tommy", on which he appears alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular '90s couple.

On the Hulu series, the actor/comedian stars as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape. The new biographical drama series is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Rob Siegel.

You can share this post!

Honey Boo Boo Secretly Dating 20-Year-Old College Student

Kate Walsh to Return for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18
Related Posts
Seth Rogen Amused at Viral TikTok Video That Claims He's Kidnapped

Seth Rogen Amused at Viral TikTok Video That Claims He's Kidnapped

Seth Rogen Recalls Funny Moment When Paul Rudd Giving Him Full Massage After Failed Prank Attempts

Seth Rogen Recalls Funny Moment When Paul Rudd Giving Him Full Massage After Failed Prank Attempts

Seth Rogen Slams Team USA Officials for Suspending Olympics Athlete Over Weed Use

Seth Rogen Slams Team USA Officials for Suspending Olympics Athlete Over Weed Use

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Most Read
Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star
Celebrity

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures