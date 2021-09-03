Seth Rogen Praised Over His Drastic Transformation

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'This Is the End' actor and director is barely recognizable as he debuts his new look in an Instagram picture, showing his newly-trimmed hair and beard.

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nine months into 2021, yet it's never too late to make a change. Seth Rogen apparently embraces this spirit as he has shocked his friends and fans on Instagram with his drastic transformation.

Making use of his account on the photo-sharing platform, the 39-year-old debuted his new look on Wednesday, September 1 by posting a rare new selfie. In the close-up image, he sported a sharp new 'do.

Seth shaved off his signature bushy beard and mop of curls, showing his newly trimmed hair which is now mostly gray. In the caption, he jokingly raved about his new look, "New hair, same smoldering look."

Many have since expressed their love for Seth's polished buzz cut. "You went from father to daddy there I said it," commented fellow comedian Chris Klemens, while Mark Duplass dubbed him "Handsome boy!"

"Complete transformation," actor Lenny Jacobson remarked, as Seth's "This Is the End" co-star David Krumholtz quipped, "This is exactly what Paul Bettany wishes he looked like." Dancer Rosa Costa admitted, "I like it," while actor Tommy Dorfman dubbed him "hot!"

Seth had been pretty consistent with his style, having been known for his signature shaggy strands and facial hair. The Pumba of Disney's 2019 "The Lion King", however, went for a clean-shaven look for his role on "Pam &Tommy", on which he appears alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular '90s couple.

On the Hulu series, the actor/comedian stars as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape. The new biographical drama series is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Rob Siegel.