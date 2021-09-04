 
 

Cardi B Irritates 6ix9ine's GF Jade After Insinuating She Lied in Club Brawl Case

Cardi B Irritates 6ix9ine's GF Jade After Insinuating She Lied in Club Brawl Case
Instagram
Celebrity

Jade hits back at the 'WAP' hitmaker after the rapper retweets posts that say the female bartender was lying about claims that she sent 'men to beat up women.'

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Jade are taking their beef online before settling their altercation case in court. The Bronx femcee has angered the female bartender after she insinuated that the latter was lying in the brawl case.

The currently pregnant star took a swipe at Jade, who is 6ix9ine's girlfriend, as she retweeted two posts by a fan, one of which included a clip of 6ix9ine and Jade on Instagram Live with DJ Akademiks. During the chat, Akademiks asked Jade if she's the person Cardi was beefing with and she said yes.

However, when he told her he heard that "Cardi's people did a number on you," both Jade and Tekashi laughed and she said, "Nah. Never that." The fan included a definition of slang term "to do a number on someone," which means "to injure someone or something."

The fan commented on the clip, "it's really just laughable how y'all are STILL trying to spread that lie of 'cardi sending men to beat up women' when the woman cardi allegedly 'harrassed (sic)' admitted It was a lie. Lol."

  See also...

Catching wind of this, Jade didn't remain silent. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she insisted that she was telling the truth in the club brawl lawsuit. "A lie? Don't put words in my mouth! Everybody knows the truth including your husband. Let's not take it there," she wrote, before warning Cardi, "Don't retweet anything about me or a case that's far from over!"

Cardi was charged with a string of misdemeanors and two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury for allegedly attacking Jade and her sister Baddie Gi during a 2018 strip club brawl. In 2019, she rejected a deal from prosecutors, which would have required her to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault in the third degree.

She instead chose to fight her original charges and pleaded not guilty in the summer of 2019 although discussions between her lawyers and prosecutors continued in an effort to bring the case to an end without a trial.

You can share this post!

Seth Rogen Praised Over His Drastic Transformation

Kate Walsh to Return for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18
Related Posts
Cardi B Horrified to Find Her House Is Flooded by Hurricane Ida

Cardi B Horrified to Find Her House Is Flooded by Hurricane Ida

Cardi B Praised for Defending Mercedes Morr Amid Criticisms After Murder-Suicide

Cardi B Praised for Defending Mercedes Morr Amid Criticisms After Murder-Suicide

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Slams Celebs Who Don't Shower Regularly: 'It's Giving Itchy'

Cardi B Slams Celebs Who Don't Shower Regularly: 'It's Giving Itchy'

Most Read
Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star
Celebrity

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

Country Star David Allan Coe Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Covid

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow