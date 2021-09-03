 
 

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson Team Up to Catch Elusive Gal Gadot in 'Red Notice' Teaser Trailer

In the Netflix movie, Johnson plays an FBI top profiler whose work collides with two greatest art thieves in the world, portrayed by Reynolds and Gadot, in the midst of heist.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gal Gadot team up for Netflix's most expensive film to date, "Red Notice". The first teaser trailer for the action comedy has now been released online for fans' viewing pleasure, filled with action galore and witty humor which is Reynolds' trademark.

The video follows Johnson's character John Hartley, an FBI agent who is the world's greatest tracker. In his job to bring in the biggest criminals in the world, his path collides with two rival robbers, Nolan Booth and Sarah Black, played by Reynolds and Gadot respectively.

John ultimately recruits Nolan to catch the elusive Sarah, starting a game of cat and mouse that takes them on a globetrotting adventure with the backdrop of elegant party and bullfighting game.

All three lead actors have taken to their Twitter pages to share the video and promote their movie. "Life doesn't always imitate art, but I'd wear a tux and do karate with @TheRock and @GalGadot everyday if I could," Reynolds tweeted, "#RedNotice, coming November 12 to @netflix."

Johnson gushed, "A #REDNOTICE served to the two greatest art thieves in the world. Hunted by the FBI's top profiler. Three of the best at what they do. And the greatest conman the world has never seen… @galgadot, @vancityreynolds & I bring you @Netflix's biggest film ever on NOV 12."

Gadot further teased, "The ultimate game of wits is just getting started. @TheRock, @VancityReynolds, see if you can keep up! Watch the brand new teaser for #RedNotice now! Coming to @netflix November 12."

According to the official logline, "an Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen."

"Red Notice", made with a budget of reportedly around $200 million, is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also wrote the script. Thurber previously worked with Johnson in "Central Intelligence" (2016) and "Skyscraper" (2018). The upcoming movie is set for a November 12 release on Netflix.

