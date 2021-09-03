 
 

Logan Paul Turns Down TikToker Who Quits $100K/Year Job to Work With Him, Gives Some Advice

After getting turned down by the YouTube star, Austin Wallace breaks down in tears and says, 'I wanna act, I wanna do these things, I'm gonna break down right now.'

AceShowbiz - Logan Paul has just turned down a TikToker who quit his $100,000/year job just to work with him. Despite rejecting the man, whose name is Austin Wallace, the YouTube star set aside time to give Austin some advice.

Austin first approached Logan backstage of Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's fight at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. In a clip shared on TikTok, he explained to Logan that he came there just to apply for a job. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old refused to hire him.

"I can't be a mentor right now. I'm a f**ked-up myself. I need a mentor, you know what I'm saying?" Logan told Austin. "Go make content, make stuff with your friends. I'm glad you quit your job, it takes balls to do that, but now you gotta activate. I'm not the guy directly. My team is [gestures something very small with hand] - we're locked. Life isn't about handouts, you've gotta work."

"If you really are serious about it, you should move to L.A. and just like you approached me, start making connections with every single person in L.A. I'm serious, that's it," the social media personality went on. "I've always said, if you can talk to someone, you can make it in L.A."

Austin then expressed his disappointment once he's in his car. "I'm 22, I do make $100,000 a year and that's cool. I wanna act, I wanna do these things, I'm gonna break down right now... I don't know what to do," he tearfully said in the footage. "I did come up here by myself, I do have family but we're not the closest, and I don't have really close friends. You know there's millions of people trying to do what I wanna do."

Internet users, however, didn't sympathize with Austin. One person commented, "Guy gotta be on drugs what were the chances he thought he was gonna get hired." Another opined, "How's Logan supposed to hire a random." A third suggested, "Don't make a retard decision and then cry ab it smh."

