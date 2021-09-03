Beyonce Gets Oscar Buzz With New Song for 'King Richard'

Instagram Movie

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker is believed to land an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category with 'Be Alive', which she co-wrote with DIXSON.

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles may add a new achievement to her resume. The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker, who won 28 Grammy Awards so far, is believed to land her first Oscar nomination with her new original song for "King Richard".

Fans got to hear the song at the biographical drama film's first public screening at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. With "Be Alive" that she co-wrote with DIXSON, she could be eligible for a nod in the Best Original Song category.

"King Richard" narrates the life of Richard Williams, "an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time," Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The official description further detailed, "Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith ('Ali', 'The Pursuit of Happyness', 'Bad Boys for Life') stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green ('Monsters and Men')."

"Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons," it added. "The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world."

"King Richard" aside, this was not the first time Beyonce earned Oscar buzz. In 2019, she was predicted to get a nod in the Best Original Song category for the 2020 Oscars with "Spirit", her original song for Disney's remake of "The Lion King". Unfortunately, she was shut out of the nominations.

Despite the Oscars snub, the wife of hip-hop mogul Jay-Z made history last year since she became the most-nominated female artist in Grammy Awards history with 79 over the course of her career. She won her 28th Grammy Award in March this year, making her become the most-awarded female artist.