 
 

Beyonce Gets Oscar Buzz With New Song for 'King Richard'

Beyonce Gets Oscar Buzz With New Song for 'King Richard'
Instagram
Movie

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker is believed to land an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category with 'Be Alive', which she co-wrote with DIXSON.

  • Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles may add a new achievement to her resume. The "Crazy in Love" hitmaker, who won 28 Grammy Awards so far, is believed to land her first Oscar nomination with her new original song for "King Richard".

Fans got to hear the song at the biographical drama film's first public screening at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. With "Be Alive" that she co-wrote with DIXSON, she could be eligible for a nod in the Best Original Song category.

"King Richard" narrates the life of Richard Williams, "an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time," Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The official description further detailed, "Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith ('Ali', 'The Pursuit of Happyness', 'Bad Boys for Life') stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green ('Monsters and Men')."

  See also...

"Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons," it added. "The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world."

"King Richard" aside, this was not the first time Beyonce earned Oscar buzz. In 2019, she was predicted to get a nod in the Best Original Song category for the 2020 Oscars with "Spirit", her original song for Disney's remake of "The Lion King". Unfortunately, she was shut out of the nominations.

Despite the Oscars snub, the wife of hip-hop mogul Jay-Z made history last year since she became the most-nominated female artist in Grammy Awards history with 79 over the course of her career. She won her 28th Grammy Award in March this year, making her become the most-awarded female artist.

You can share this post!

Logan Paul Turns Down TikToker Who Quits $100K/Year Job to Work With Him, Gives Some Advice

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson Team Up to Catch Elusive Gal Gadot in 'Red Notice' Teaser Trailer
Related Posts
Will Smith Is a Champion of Serena and Venus Williams in First 'King Richard' Trailer

Will Smith Is a Champion of Serena and Venus Williams in First 'King Richard' Trailer

Will Smith Settles Lawsuit Over Biopic of Serena and Venus Williams' Father

Will Smith Settles Lawsuit Over Biopic of Serena and Venus Williams' Father

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Liev Schreiber Joins Biopic About Serena Williams' Coach Father

Liev Schreiber Joins Biopic About Serena Williams' Coach Father

Most Read
Tom Cruise Insisted on Bringing Back Val Kilmer for 'Top Gun' Sequel Despite Cancer Battle
Movie

Tom Cruise Insisted on Bringing Back Val Kilmer for 'Top Gun' Sequel Despite Cancer Battle

Paul Schrader Banned From Social Media Ahead of Venice Film Festival for This Very Reason

Paul Schrader Banned From Social Media Ahead of Venice Film Festival for This Very Reason

'No Time to Die' Final Trailer Prepares for 'Epic Conclusion'

'No Time to Die' Final Trailer Prepares for 'Epic Conclusion'

Dennis Rodman's Infamous Trip During 1998 NBA Championships to Be Made Into Film '48 Hours in Vegas'

Dennis Rodman's Infamous Trip During 1998 NBA Championships to Be Made Into Film '48 Hours in Vegas'

Camila Cabello Sorry for Keeping Fans Waiting as She Fainted at 'Cinderella' Premiere

Camila Cabello Sorry for Keeping Fans Waiting as She Fainted at 'Cinderella' Premiere

Russell Crowe's New Movie Halts Production After Covid-19 Outbreak on Set

Russell Crowe's New Movie Halts Production After Covid-19 Outbreak on Set

Thandie Newton Calls Superhero Movies 'Boring' as She Rejected Role in Comic Book Film

Thandie Newton Calls Superhero Movies 'Boring' as She Rejected Role in Comic Book Film

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

Tyrese Gibson Lost Out on Roles to 'Lighter- Skinned' Terrence Howard

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' Release Dates Pushed Back Amid Delta Variant Surge

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' Release Dates Pushed Back Amid Delta Variant Surge

Amy Winehouse's Father Blasts New Movie About Late Star

Amy Winehouse's Father Blasts New Movie About Late Star

Francis Ford Coppola Offers to Spend Over $100M to Lure in Big Stars for New Movie 'Megalopolis'

Francis Ford Coppola Offers to Spend Over $100M to Lure in Big Stars for New Movie 'Megalopolis'

Whitney Houston Biopic Finds New Director After Original Helmer Quits

Whitney Houston Biopic Finds New Director After Original Helmer Quits

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver Cast for New Thriller 'Master Gardener'

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver Cast for New Thriller 'Master Gardener'